Environmental Service Solutions Partners with Gillette Stadium to Manage Environmental Safety Protocols

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Service Solutions (ESS) today announced a strategic partnership with Gillette Stadium to manage air and surface disinfecting and environmental safety protocols throughout the venue, home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. As part of the agreement, ESS will deploy its Pro Oxide disinfectant product throughout the stadium - a proprietary, environmentally sustainable and EPA List N approved formula that is proven to eliminate micro-organisms, including SARS-CoV-2, on hard non-porous surfaces.

ESS will also use its "microbiostatic anti-microbial coating." This product places a barrier of protection on all touch points, providing a physical kill to microorganisms on contact between daily cleanings for 90 days.

Both products will be applied with the company's Electrostatic Technology, which scrubs the air of all pathogens and bacteria and fully envelopes the space in which it is deployed.

"Environmental Service Solutions is thrilled to partner with Gillette Stadium and ensure the safest and highest quality cleaning protocols for fans, concert goers and other visitors to the stadium. The pandemic has awoken all of us to the need for environmentally sustainable yet effective disinfecting protocols, and that is just what ESS provides. As we look toward the post-COVID world, we are proud to play a role in providing a safe and clean facility for visitors to Gillette Stadium to enjoy," said Mike Taylor, CEO of ESS.

"There are a lot of new disinfectant solutions and technologies in the market in response to COVID," said Jason Stone, the vice president of site operations for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We sought the best available product, one that we could sustain moving forward. Environmental Service Solutions developed a disinfectant plan that we are convinced will be best in class and one that we will be able to implement for years to come."

Facts about ESS' Pro Oxide Disinfectant

Environmental Service Solutions has developed Pro Oxide disinfectant, a proprietary EPA List N disinfectant. This innovative product features our patented process that allows for versatility and effectiveness from food processing to emerging viral pathogens like SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Approved by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2 on hard and non-porous surfaces

Non-discriminatory and non-adaptive eliminator to any emerging pathogen

Non-corrosive and non-abrasive

Disinfects hard and non-porous surfaces

No rinse required for all surfaces, including food contact surfaces

Approved for use in hospitals, laboratories, schools, and institutions

Kills Hepatitis C, HIV-1, MRSA, VRE or surfaces and objects soiled with blood and body fluids

Kills odors and slime-forming bacteria on walls, floors and ceilings

Environmental Service Solutions Mission

We founded Environmental Service Solutions environmental safety protocols in 2011 with a mission of moving an industry in a more sustainable direction.

"From day one, our focus has been to bring innovation to the disinfecting industry with a green and environmentally safe approach by combining technology, formulas and protocols with a philosophy to provide one source for environmental safety for our partners," said Nicklas Nocera, the executive vice president & partner of ESS.

