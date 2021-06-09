Rivery Announces Snowpark Integration To Support A New Developer Experience Within Snowflake

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivery, a serverless DataOps platform, announced a new product integration for Snowpark, the new developer experience for Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company . Snowpark allows data engineers, data scientists, and developers to execute workloads such as ETL/ELT, data preparation, and feature engineering by harnessing their preferred programming languages and familiar programming concepts.

Rivery's data management platform enables hundreds of companies to control the full lifecycle of extracting value from diverse data sources, including SaaS business applications, operation business sources, and legacy databases. Companies such as Bayer, Preqin, and Entravision use Rivery to deploy Snowflake-centered data operations faster, to run transformation logic, and to ingest data for usage in third party business applications. By streamlining the entire DataOps ecosystem, Rivery helps these organizations become more agile and data-driven.

Rivery's Snowpark integration allows developers to leverage common languages like Scala and Java in data management workflows to gain unprecedented control over their data within Snowflake. With the new integration, Rivery customers can add more code to their transformation logics in parallel to existing SQL logic. By enabling code-based data transformation natively between Rivery and Snowflake data engineers, Snowpark empowers developers to run more complex transformations and reduce the data management overhead by managing all data processes in a single platform. This can go hand-in-hand with customers needs to pull data from data sources such as Salesforce and Netsuite, doing dynamic transformations to build their "golden table" or desire insight model and push it back through Rivery's reverse-ETL capabilities. They can even enrich logics with additional UDFs to do in-line processes, which can be extremely easy to debug and maintain.

"For the longest time, data developers were treated separately from software developers. Now with Snowpark, any developer can manage his transformation logics via Java and Scala, inside a single dev core. It gives developers more power to build complex dynamic processes with complete access to the data inside their data warehouses." - Aviv Noy, CTO of Rivery.

"Rivery's in-database transformations and logic-management features make it easy to integrate quickly with Snowpark, Java, and Scala UDFs. We already see a need from our joint customers to expand access to more developers and run more complex data science projects," said Isaac Kunen, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake.

About Rivery:

Rivery.io is the end-to-end DataOps platform that gives organizations control over their data through the ingestion, transformation, orchestration and management of their data. Moving beyond the traditional ETL, Rivery speeds up the entire DataOps workflow with automation and process simplification in a single SaaS platform. The world's leading companies, including Bayer and American Cancer Society, trust Rivery with their data. Learn more about Rivery on https://rivery.io/

