Infinera Leveraging Kinaxis for Industry-Best-Practice Planning Solution

Global supplier of networking solutions deploys Kinaxis to gain supply chain agility and transparency

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX:KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that global networking solutions provider, Infinera, has completed its first phase deployment of Kinaxis RapidResponse®.

Headquartered in California, Infinera is a pioneer of advanced open optical networking solutions that enable network operators around the world to rapidly and cost effectively scale their telecommunications networks to meet the relentless growth of bandwidth. The company selected Kinaxis and RapidResponse to connect its global supply chain on a single, SaaS, cloud-based platform that is purpose-built for planning. Combined with Kinaxis' unique concurrent planning technique, this helps provide a single view of data across business units to help increase supply chain agility, resiliency and transparency, and shorten planning cycles.

"Our mission is to deliver ground-breaking technology and networking innovations with a relentless focus on the customer experience," said Bill Parks, Chief Information Officer, Infinera. "One way we can deliver on this is having a connected and agile supply chain. We selected Kinaxis as they are able to give us the range of applications and planning capabilities to provide visibility and transparency across our global business and allow us to extend collaboration with our suppliers."

"Since our inception, Kinaxis has helped companies face the challenges related to business volatility and complexity, and then align their people and technology to gain a competitive advantage," said John Sicard, CEO at Kinaxis. "We are thrilled to be working with Infinera to provide a solution that gives them the agility, resiliency and instant insight into what is happening across the global supply chain, while setting them up to seamlessly add capabilities as the company's needs grow and change."

