Riskified Joins Shopify Plus Certified App Program to Expand its Support of Shopify Merchants with Increased Revenue and Reduced Costs

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskified , the leading fraud prevention solutions provider today announced that they have joined the Shopify Plus Certified App Program to bring the Chargeback Guarantee to Shopify Plus enterprise merchants. The announcement is the next step in the relationship between Riskified and Shopify, having originally partnered in 2012 to help merchants of all sizes increase revenue, reduce costs and improve the customer experience by better identifying legitimate customers.

Enterprise merchants relying on Shopify Plus to sell anywhere can see their sales increase and costs lower when they go live with Riskified. Riskified helps merchants know whether to accept or reject an order in real-time. By reviewing every transaction and comparing them to prior orders across its global network of merchants, Riskified can spot fraudsters and recognize their tactics in patterns that individual merchants never could.

"Shopify Plus enterprise merchants can face a host of challenges as they scale, ranging from the complexities of cross-border expansion to the continuously changing patterns of fraud, and Riskified is there to help," said Aaron Pratt, VP of Global Partnerships, Riskified. "Starting today, Shopify Plus merchants have access to the Riskified Chargeback Guarantee which ensures that Shopify Plus merchants never pay for fraud on orders approved by Riskified; Merchants can confidently expand their business knowing that they are providing their customers with the least friction required wherever customers buy online and that liability for fraud has shifted to Riskified."

Riskified currently works with dozens of well-established Shopify merchants, including Gymshark and Steve Madden. The Shopify Plus certification means that Riskified has been carefully vetted for the performance, support, and security that enterprise merchants demand. Shopify Plus merchants can now select Riskified and immediately receive decisions about whether to approve customer orders. Riskified is pre-integrated with Shopify Plus, meaning merchants can enable Riskified's chargeback-guarantee solution without additional development resources.

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest-growing brands," said Fatima Yusuf, Director of Partnerships, Shopify. "We're happy to welcome Riskified to the program, bringing their insight and experience in fraud prevention to the Plus merchant community."

Riskified's solution can be customized to meet the needs of any Shopify Plus merchant. Merchants can submit whatever orders they choose for review, from specific order segments or geographic regions up to full volume. In addition to fraud prevention, Riskified also offers solutions to prevent account takeover attacks, recover revenue lost to payment failure, and increase authorization rates. Learn more at https://pages.riskified.com/shopify/ .

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and provide superior consumer experiences. See www.riskified.com

