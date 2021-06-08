Queen's University gets smarter with wandaNEXT™ and Tork® IoT data

Bunzl Canada partners with Tork to integrate smart dispensing with its predictive digital cleaning program.

BURLINGTON, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Bunzl Canada (bunzlcanada.ca) today announced an upgrade to its wandaNEXT™ cleaning management software with Tork® smart dispenser data, recently implemented at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario.

The wandaNEXT™ solution combines comprehensive digital cleaning program management, including traffic monitoring, cleaning scheduling, task management and compliance reporting, with real-time dispenser data powered by Tork®. This real-time data helps cleaning teams work smarter by targeting immediate needs and proactively refilling dispensing units to improve hygiene and reduce waste.

The pilot installation at Queen's has the enthusiastic endorsement of the university's facilities team. "We have always looked for opportunities to innovate to continually improve and enhance the cleanliness of our facilities," said Barbara Wowk, Manager, Facilities, Housing and Ancillary Services at Queen's University's Residence Facilities Team. "We're excited to work with Bunzl on this pilot installation to help us improve efficiency and enable our custodial team to devote additional time and attention to enhanced cleaning and hygiene protocols that are so critical to the health and safety of our students and faculty."

wandaNEXT™, developed by Visionstate IoT and now in partnership with Bunzl, is a cleaning program management system with multiple IoT sensor-enabled data collection components. Its mobile application guides cleaning teams through customized cleaning procedures. The system's audit function and real-time reporting gives Facilities Management continuous visibility so they can make scheduling adjustments, assign tasks, address training requirements, trigger supply orders and proactively address service requirements.

"It's a privilege to work in partnership with the Queen's Facilities Team," said Brock Tully, Vice President, Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene. "They are committed to helping create a truly exceptional education experience, and wandaNEXT™ is an industry-leading innovation to help them do that. By using data from Tork®, one of the most trusted product brands with state-of-the-art smart dispensing, and a variety of other data collection points, the system tracks, verifies and validates cleaning quality and efficiency against specific cleaning protocols. That gives our customers the confidence that their facilities are healthy and safe - with proven results."

wandaNEXT™ has a growing installation base that includes healthcare, retail, commercial office, conference, airport and distribution facilities across Canada and the United States. It has been launched in the United Kingdom and Australia and was recently introduced in the healthcare marketplace in Belgium.

For more information on wandaNEXT™, please visit bunzlch.ca.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is a division of Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC.

About Bunzl Distribution

Bunzl Distribution USA, LLC (bunzldistribution.com), headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is the largest division of London-based Bunzl plc, an international distribution and outsourcing group. With more than 100 distribution centre throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, Bunzl supplies a wide range of products to food processors, supermarkets, retailers, convenience stores and other users.

