Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals Signs Production Agreement with Northern Green Inc.

EDMONTON, AB, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical cannabis brand, is pleased to announce that it has broadened its manufacturing capabilities by signing a production agreement with Northern Green Inc, a leading producer of medical cannabis in Canada.

The agreement will allow Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals to offer its pharmaceutical-grade, terpene-rich, medical cannabis product portfolio, as an insured benefit, to medical patients across Canada. In addition, the partnership with Northern Green plays an integral part in Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals international market expansion.

Kaiser Day's vaporizable medical cannabis product line will answer medical clients' call for relief from specific conditions that may require particular cannabis dosing, such as vaporization.

Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals' uniquely designed cartridges are manufactured to the highest international standards of safety and compliance. In addition, both the cartridges and batteries contain an industry-standard 510 thread, ensuring compatibility with most other standard 510 threaded cartridges and batteries.

Northern Green Canada Inc. is a federally licensed, EU GMP-certified producer of medical cannabis, focused on providing cannabis medications for a better quality of life. NGC is a research and development-driven company committed to the health and well-being of patients. Their experienced team of experts operates in an EU GMP-certified, 2500 m2 (27000 square foot) indoor growing and processing facility with a 4275 m2 (46000 square foot) expansion capability. In addition, the company is expanding its extraction capacity to produce oils and working with respected partners on treatment-based cannabis medications. Visit https://www.northerngreencanada.com / for more information.

Kaiser Day Cannaceuticals, the developer of clinically proven pharmaceutical-grade vaporizable medical cannabis products, aspires to be one of the world's most trusted cannabis pharmaceutical companies. It has aggressive plans to bring its scientifically formulated, clinically proven vaporizable medical cannabis products to countries whose federal laws permit the use and prescription of cannabis extracts for medical or therapeutic purposes. Visit https://www.kaiserday.com for more information.

