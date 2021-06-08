Raytheon Intelligence & Space expands logistics support under $495 million USMC contract

ARLINGTON, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) business, will provide logistics and repair services for all U.S. Marine Corps ground equipment under a five-year, $495 million contract.

The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marines' combat and tactical ground equipment, ranging from armored vehicles to ground radars and communications systems.

"We provide logistics support for deployed systems around the globe," said Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training & Logistics for Raytheon Intelligence & Space. "Our job is to ensure no mission is ever delayed because of a needed repair or missing part."

This contract is an expansion of work the company has supported for 17 years, nearly doubling the anticipated amount of equipment being managed and expanding the company's support to every major Marine Corps installation in the world.

About Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Raytheon Intelligence & Space delivers the disruptive technologies our customers need to succeed in any domain, against any challenge. A developer of advanced sensors, training, and cyber and software solutions, Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides a decisive advantage to civil, military and commercial customers in more than 46 countries around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the business generated $15 billion in pro forma annual revenue in 2020 and has 37,000 employees worldwide. Raytheon Intelligence & Space is one of four businesses that form Raytheon Technologies Corporation.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

