Ardent Health Services Chooses Qualtrics to Transform Patient and Employee Experience

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM), the world's No. 1 Experience Management (XM) provider and creator of the XM category, today announced that Ardent Health Services, one of the industry's most innovative healthcare systems with 30 hospitals and 25,000 employees nationwide, has chosen Qualtrics to transform and elevate the experiences of both patients and health care workers.

With Qualtrics, Ardent will be able to listen and respond to patient feedback in real time, while also consolidating its existing listening programs and assessments — including the industry standard Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys — onto a single platform. Qualtrics is an approved vendor for HCAHPS, a 29-question instrument and methodology used to measure patient experience and determine reimbursement dollars.

Ardent will also leverage Qualtrics to continuously listen to feedback from employees, allowing them to design new experiences and improve existing ones. With the Qualtrics platform, Ardent will gain insight about the connections between patient and employee experience, discover ways to improve that experience and, in turn, elevate patient care.

"When our employees work in an atmosphere that helps them thrive and grow, our patients experience world-class care," said Marty Bonick, president and CEO, Ardent Health Services. "Streamlining our patient and employee experience programs is a crucial step that helps us listen and respond to feedback from both groups in real time."

"The ability to respond to patient and employee feedback in real time has become critical to creating exceptional experiences," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor of Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics empowers organizations to respond to feedback as it happens and take swift action to create better patient and employee experiences, all on a single platform."

All Qualtrics solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST-certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

