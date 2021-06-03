Carbyne Awarded a Multi-Year Contract to Deliver Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) with Next-Generation 9-1-1 Cloud Contact Center

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading public safety technology company Carbyne announces it will launch APEX – its full 9-1-1 cloud contact center – to Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD), one of the largest 9-1-1 centers in the country. APEX is the world's only cloud native contact centers that enables NG 9-1-1 services for any call, at any time. Through this integration, Carbyne is delivering on its promise to bring next generation 9-1-1 capabilities to life – unifying the flow of location, audio, video, chat, Text to 9-1-1, NLP, mapping and unlimited data management into a single platform.

Calling 9-1-1 can be distressing for those involved – especially amid a disaster – and legacy emergency response systems are outdated, unsecure and ineffective at rapidly addressing a crisis. These factors combined are the reason why Carbyne launched the first 9-1-1 cloud management solution, with APEX serving as the backbone of a 9-1-1 center, managing essential communications during an emergency event.

"The overwhelming demand for 9-1-1 services in recent years has demonstrated the need for an immediate resolution," said Tyrell Morris, Executive Director at OPCD. "While we already work with Carbyne to deliver 9-1-1 video solutions to New Orleans residents, the deployment of APEX will be a gamechanger in how we communicate with visitors and residents seeking emergency and non-emergency services. Not only does APEX dramatically increase our ability to provide emergency services more efficiently, it also gives us the ability to communicate with those in need through nearly any communications technology available, all in one platform. We look forward to providing our call takers with this cutting-edge tool that takes great strides in reducing information overload, bridging the emergency communication gap and will, ultimately, save lives."

The platform's ability to send direct text messages to a caller and establish a secondary, secure path via instant, verified silent chat or video with no requirement of an app dramatically increases call taker situational awareness and chances of saving lives. The addition of this technology to the New Orleans suite of 9-1-1 capabilities will not only streamline the process for callers and emergency responders in the area, it will also reduce the time to dispatch first responders to the scene of an emergency.

"Our APEX solution is on the cutting edge of emergency response technology," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Co-Founder of Carbyne. "It is the only, true five nines cloud call management solution on the market today. Our mission is to deliver on the industry's promise of NG 9-1-1. APEX creates unification of the lifesaving essential tools a call taker needs into a 'one screen fits all' platform."

"By unifying all the essential lifesaving tools into a single platform," Elichai continued, "Carbyne is able to clear the path for better information processing and efficiencies, lessening response time and therefore reducing the chance of a fatal event. For the first time, emergency call centers can receive critical data, such as location, audio (including VoIP), video, text chat, Text to 9-1-1, transcription, mapping and unlimited data management in any type of call, emergency & non-emergency, incoming or outgoing. We're thrilled to be partnering with OPCD to bring impactful 9-1-1 solutions to the people of New Orleans, continuing our work to permanently enhance emergency preparedness."

The APEX cloud solution also provides a natural language processing feature, allowing the system to automatically deliver text captions to the call taker, including translation. These speech-to-text capabilities effectively eliminate one of the most time-consuming tasks all emergency communicators face when managing an emergency call: typing. Now, with APEX, the call taker is able to stay laser-focused on the emergency at hand, rather than the keyboard. This feature becomes especially integral in the face of a language barrier, giving 9-1-1 emergency communicators the ability to truly understand the caller on the other end, minimizing any confusion while providing the ability deploy help immediately.

For more information, please visit www.carbyne911.com .

About Carbyne:

Founded by Amir Elichai (Chairman & CEO), Alex Dizengoff (CTO), Yony Yatsun (R&D Manager) and Lital Leshem (Shareholder), Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology. Headquartered in NYC, Carbyne quickly grew to be one of dominant global players in the public safety global industry. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155M data points per year. In addition, its rich data platforms enable first responders and Emergency Call Centers to connect with the caller via highly secure communication omni-channel with no app required. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that enables ECCs, first responders, citizens and the state to share live actionable data that can lead to more efficient, transparent operations and ultimately save lives.

For more information, visit www.carbyne911.com

About Orleans Parish Communication District: ( www.OPCDLA.gov )

Formed in 1982, the Orleans Parish Communication District is the PSAP for all emergency communications via 9-1-1, and non-emergency communications via 3-1-1, within Orleans Parish. The agency employs over 180 individuals and provides emergency medical dispatch, emergency fire dispatch, and emergency police dispatch for the millions of annual visitors and residents of the City of New Orleans. OPCD is a member of the Association of Public Safety Communication Officials (APCO) and the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

The Mission of OPCD is to get the Right People to the Right Place at the Right Time, Better than Anybody Else in the World.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carbyne-awarded-a-multi-year-contract-to-deliver-orleans-parish-communication-district-opcd-with-next-generation-9-1-1-cloud-contact-center-301305633.html

SOURCE Carbyne