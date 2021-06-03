Data Encryption Cyber Security Software Firm, DAtAnchor, Inc., Offers Affordable CMMC v1.02 Compliance for Office, CAD, Video, and Voice Files.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) v1.02 is intended to be a verification mechanism to ensure suppliers to the Department of Defense utilize the appropriate levels of cybersecurity and processes when handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). CMMC will serve as a procurement gate that suppliers must pass in order to apply and be awarded contracts with the DOD. It is estimated that over 300,000 suppliers will be affected by the new CMMC v1.02 standards, with the majority being small and medium-size businesses and enterprises.

Many SMB and SME companies have not fully segmented their CUI data from the day-to-day operations, presenting a massive challenge to achieve compliance. "In order to be CMMC compliant, small to mid-sized companies are facing disruptive workflow changes and substantial technology investments to meet CMMC standards," said Dr. Emre Koksal, DAtAnchor CEO and Founder. "This comes at a time when companies' profits are already under pressure due to supply chain disruptions and increasing material costs."

Built on a Zero-Trust framework, DAtAnchor solves this issue through crypto security technology, allowing data security to travel with the data, while providing an organization full data governance control and automatic revocation. Should data be used outside of the organization's governance of use perimeter, the data is automatically rendered un-readable as ciphertext. DAtAnchor supports Office, CAD, Video and Voice files in a Zero Knowledge security model – protecting, but not viewing, the data. Due to its persistent and fully transparent end-to-end encryption capabilities, there is no need for workflow changes or the use of FedRAMP certified cloud services for non-ITAR data.

DAtAnchor provides DOD suppliers with a FIPS validated cryptographic module that can be verified on the Government CMVP website. In addition, DAtAnchor uses AES 256-bit military grade encryption satisfying FIPS 140.2 requirements and utilizes the Kubernetes platform. DAtAnchor also provides geofencing and geolocation services to track and monitor sensitive CUI data.

