Zenus Bank becomes Signatory of UN Principles for Responsible Banking

LONDON and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenus Bank has become an official Signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Banking – the leading framework for a sustainable banking industry, developed through an innovative partnership between banks worldwide and United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative.

Sustainability is a fundamental principle for Zenus Bank. In enabling a large demographic of individuals and corporates around the world to access more modern and transparent banking services, Zenus gives them the ability to compete on a level playing field, build small businesses and create wealth. Zenus is committed to helping create a financial services sector that serves not only the needs of the world today but improves people's quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

José A Díaz-Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer Zenus Bank said: "We are very proud to commit to the UNEP FI Principles for Responsible Banking. Zenus is built on addressing global social & financial inclusion in an ethical and sustainable manner. Our declaration to the Principles for Responsible Banking is yet another milestone in our efforts to raise the standards of banking for all."

The Principles for Responsible Banking set out the banking industry's role and responsibility in shaping a sustainable future and in aligning the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. They also, importantly, enable a bank to embed sustainability across all its business areas, and to identify where it has the potential to make the most impact in its contributions to a sustainable world. They also enable a bank to take concrete action in addressing sustainability, so it can position itself to leverage new business opportunities with the emergence of the sustainable development economy.

ABOUT ZENUS BANK

Zenus is an independent, American digital bank that is addressing the low banking standards and limited international services available to people and businesses in emerging economies around the world.

Operating with an international banking license, Zenus offers Personal, Business and Institutional clients in developing countries the ability to open a US bank account remotely – without the need of being a US citizen, resident or registered business.

By facilitating access to the secure and trusted US banking framework Zenus provides clients a transparent and modern alternative to their traditional domestic banks, giving them more control of their funds and the opportunity for more international business. Find Zenus at www.zenus.com and @ZenusBank via social channels.

Zenus logos and images are available in the Zenus Media Library

Further business and personal information is available in the Zenus Newsroom

Zenus Bank will not open any account or process any transactions from countries which have been sanctioned by the United States Department of the Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control 'OFAC'.

Trademark Note: Zenus is a trademark of Zenus Bank International, Inc. in the United States and elsewhere internationally.

