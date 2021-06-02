Triggy Partners with Venuetize on Sports Betting Integration for Franchises and Facilities

WILMINGTON, Del., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative sports tech company, Triggy, has announced a partnership with Venuetize, leaders in mobile-first technology, as an addition to the Venuetize sports betting module for franchises and facilities.

Triggy offers a powerful advanced personalization platform, inclusive of notifications, alerts and NextBets (betting suggestions), and live score technology for integration into franchise and facility apps.

This integration available through the Venuetize sports betting module will help drive fan engagement and increase app usage on a year-round basis, while adding value to sponsorship deals with sports betting operators as its seamless call to action helps convert fans into bettors.

"We are excited to offer our advanced personalization platform, inclusive of NextBets, and live score technology, in the Venuetize sports betting module," said Martina Akerlund, CEO of Triggy. "This partnership will enhance how fans follow their favorite teams and deepen their engagement with sports betting."

"Venuetize is consistently looking for ways to use our platform to continue to provide products and services that make our clients successful," said Jon Romm, CEO of Venuetize. "Gamification tied into our e-commerce platform we believe is a natural fit. We are very excited to have Triggy as the newest member of this gaming module and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

About Triggy

Triggy is a sport tech company building the most unique personalization platform on the market today. Our state-of-the-art tools and solutions make it possible for sports books to acquire, engage and re-target players through advanced personalization notifications, alerts and NextBets. Triggy is currently live with Pinnacle, Sportsbet and LeoVegas. Triggy's products are available in the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

About Venuetize

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. The company's proven platform (PaaS) connects technology ecosystems, facilitates e-commerce, and delivers cutting edge mobile-first experiences. With 185+ third-party integrations and counting, Venuetize provides unmatched flexibility to create an easier, safer, and more enjoyable experience for guests. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

For more information, contact Martina Akerlund at martina.akerlund@triggybet.com or DC Ramsey at dramsey@venuetize.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triggy-partners-with-venuetize-on-sports-betting-integration-for-franchises-and-facilities-301303369.html

SOURCE Venuetize