ArchCare Extends Contract with Tabula Rasa HealthCare for Medication Safety, Efficacy, and Adherence Services

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ:TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a five year contract renewal with ArchCare Senior Life, a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) serving more than 700 participants from multiple centers throughout the New York metro region.

ArchCare will continue to rely on TRHC's pharmacy and medication management services, including its medication decision-support technology, MedWise®, to identify simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions. Using MedWise, embedded in TRHC's PACE-specific software, ArchCare providers are able to make informed decisions at the point of prescribing to improve medication safety, efficacy, and adherence. By extending this long-standing relationship, ArchCare will continue to have access to certified MedWise Advisor™ (CMWA) pharmacists who provide recommendations for interventions that reduce risks and improve medication outcomes.

"When we began our relationship with Tabula Rasa we needed a scaleable, innovative partner to help us improve our pharmacy practices and grow our PACE presence. Since the start, Tabula Rasa has delivered in every way," said Michael Crismali, MD, Medical Director at ArchCare. "When it came time for us to consider who could best help us deliver high-quality, efficient care to our participants into the future, our decision was clear."

ArchCare will continue to benefit from TRHC's life-extending medication management platform, enhanced multi-dose adherence packaging, and home delivery services, saving thousands of hours of administrative time and helping to drive better participant outcomes.

"We are thrilled that TRHC's MedWise technology continues to promote the safe use of medication among our partners, like ArchCare, in PACE organizations and beyond," said TRHC Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. "Our unique medication safety platform, MedWise, helps pharmacists and prescribers optimize medication regimens and reduce adverse drug events."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

