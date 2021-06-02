TIP Technologies Negotiates GSA Multiple Award Schedule

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIP Technologies, the leader in quality, compliance, and shop floor execution software, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the United States General Services Administration (GSA), a procurement agency for federal buyers.

The five-year contract award establishes TIP Technologies as an approved software vendor who offers a comprehensive quality management suite to address quality process and compliance issues faced by various government agencies and prime contractors. TIP Technologies' integrated solutions drive operational efficiencies, effectively manage audits, and ensure product quality.

"We are proud to have been accepted into the GSA acquisition program," stated Ron Dolan, President of TIP Technologies. "Customers can expect a simplified ordering experience with the reassurance that they will receive an industry-proven quality management solution that will provide a significant return on investment."

For more information on the TIP Technologies GSA Multiple Award Schedule (contract number 47QTCA21D008V), visit GSA Advantage, or contact TIP Technologies at (262) 544-1211. Products are offered under Special Item Numbers (SIN) 511210, 54151, 54151ECOM, and 611420. The contract award is effective April 28, 2021 – April 27, 2026.

About TIP Technologies

Founded in 1989, TIP Technologies was one of the first to provide integrated quality assurance software using a commercial, off-the-shelf strategy. Now a recognized leader in the industry, TIP Technologies continues to develop highly respected software that is used by some of the world's largest corporations. TIP Technologies focuses on serving the quality and compliance needs of companies in regulated discrete manufacturing industries. Its TIPQA™ and TIPSFE™ solutions provide visibility into quality metrics, product lifecycle management, shop floor control, and supplier performance, while instilling a culture of quality across the organization. Solutions are available for deployment on-premise or in a hosted environment. TIP Technologies is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, with additional operations representing EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) APAC (Asia, Pacific, China), and North America. For more information, please visit https://www.tiptech.com/.

Media Contact:

Lisa Bergstrom

TIP Technologies

lisa.bergstrom@tiptech.com

(262) 544-1211 x118

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tip-technologies-negotiates-gsa-multiple-award-schedule-301303360.html

SOURCE TIP Technologies