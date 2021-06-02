 Skip to main content

iAero Airways Expands Its Premium Air Charter Service To National Hockey League (NHL) Teams

PRNewswire  
June 02, 2021 8:00am   Comments
MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/), the largest charter airline in the US, and one of the companies within the iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) aviation investment platform, has expanded its NHL air charter program from eight NHL teams in 2019 up to twelve in 2021. These NHL teams, which represent half of all US-based teams, include:

Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars

Florida Panthers
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
Pittsburgh Penguins
St. Louis Blues

"Establishing a long-term partnership with such a distinguished organization as the NHL brings great pride to the iAero Airways team," says Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. "It reinforces our strategy to continually improve our product offering with investments into the latest technologies and cabin amenities available in the market ensuring comfortable, safe, and reliable travel for our customers today and for years to come."

iAero Airways is partnered with agent Private Jet Services (https://pjsgroup.com) to assist with contract and service administration.

About iAero Airways
iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/) is the largest charter airline in the US and is based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL. Originally founded in 1997 as Swift Air, the company has a 20+ year history of safety, growth, and diversification. In 2019, Swift Air was acquired by iAero Group and rebranded as iAero Airways. The company is an FAA Part 121 certified air carrier.

About iAero Group
iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately-held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest charter airline in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to help finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

For any questions regarding iAero Group and iAero Airways, please email info@iAeroGroup.com or call +1 (305) 702-0410.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iaero-airways-expands-its-premium-air-charter-service-to-national-hockey-league-nhl-teams-301303555.html

SOURCE iAero Group

