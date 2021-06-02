She Writes Press and SparkPress Celebrate Partnership with OrangeSky Audio

TEMPE, Ariz., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- She Writes Press and SparkPress are excited to announce a new partnership with OrangeSky Audio, the audio publishing imprint of Findaway, to create audio versions of many of their bestselling titles. She Writes Press, 2019 Indie Publisher of the Year, and SparkPress (both part of parent company SparkPoint Studio) continue to forge new paths for indie authors as leaders in the hybrid publishing space with 725 titles published across both imprints and over 135 bestsellers. Prior to this new partnership, She Writes Press and SparkPress authors published ­­­­­95 audiobooks independently.

"This partnership is the kind of solution our imprints and authors have been looking for as it will allow us to broaden our reach into the audiobook space exponentially over the next months and years, and we've found great synergy with the team at OrangeSky," said Brooke Warner, Publisher of She Writes Press and SparkPress.

Launched in 2020 by Findaway, a leader in the audiobook space since 2005, OrangeSky Audio is on a journey to invest in strong voices from all over the world. Their published works include everything from adult and children's fiction and nonfiction audiobooks to innovative short form content including poetry, self-help, and motivation.

The partnership with OrangeSky Audio will launch with 16 She Writes Press and SparkPress titles with a strong trajectory for growth in the coming few years. The first audiobooks will release this summer.

"Our mission with OrangeSky Audio is to find published works that explore fresh ideas and bring new voices to light that might otherwise go unheard. We were thrilled to find a publishing partner who shares this goal and has such a strong list of titles which have never been produced in audio before," said Suzanne Galvez, Chief Content Officer of Findaway.

Both SparkPoint Studio and OrangeSky Audio are proud of their shared values as creative innovators—which will be reflected in their future projects together. Crystal Patriarche (CEO & President of SparkPoint Studio), Brooke Warner (Publisher of She Writes Press and SparkPress), and Mitch Kroll (CEO of Findaway) are committed to finding innovative solutions for authors and plan on continuing to champion their work as they spearhead new initiatives and publishing mediums in the hybrid publishing space.

"We're excited to continue to lead the hybrid publishing space into territory that always supports and elevates our authors," said Warner. "This has been our primary goal for the past ten years—and having more ways for consumers to find our books is always top of mind. We're excited and grateful for this opportunity and partnership."





About SparkPoint Studio:

SparkPoint Studio, headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., is fast becoming the leading disruptor in the publishing industry, leveling the playing field for indie authors and emerging as the front runner and quality standard in hybrid publishing, with over 800 titles under its three imprints: SparkPress (a hybrid imprint for male and female authors), She Writes Press (an award-winning hybrid publisher for women authors) and the newly acquired SheBooks (e-book only options by women).

SparkPoint's BookSparks division is the leading, go-to publicity and marketing agency for publishers and authors, executing more than 1,000 book publicity campaigns that merge traditional and digital media and delivering stellar results for New York Times bestselling, emerging and debut authors and publishers. SparkPoint Studio also operates SheWrites.com, the largest online community of women writers around the globe, and SheReads.com, a new destination where women readers can find their next favorite book. SparkPoint Studio is a female-led, unique, multi-media company for All Your Story Needs™: gold standard publishing options through SparkPress, She Writes Press and SheBooks. For more, visit GoSparkPoint.com.

About She Writes Press & SparkPress:

She Writes Press is an independent publishing company with headquarters in Berkeley, Calif. founded in 2012 to serve members of SheWrites.com, the largest global community of women writers online. SparkPress is an independent publishing imprint founded in 2013 within the SparkPoint Studio umbrella to offer both publishing and publicity services to authors. In 2014, SheWrites.com and She Writes Press became part of SparkPoint Studio, LLC, gaining SparkPress as a sister imprint, creating a powerful combination that no other hybrid publisher brings to the table, including strong female entrepreneurial leadership with start-up experience and expertise in traditional and digital publishing, community and platform-building; a strong editorial vision; traditional distribution; two award-winning hybrid imprints (She Writes Press and SparkPress), and a leading, innovative marketing and publicity team. She Writes Press and SparkPress are both mission-driven and community-oriented, aiming to serve writers who wish to maintain greater ownership and control of their projects while still getting the highest quality editorial help possible and full distribution into the marketplace. As of 2021, She Writes Press and SparkPress have more than 800 signed authors, all curated and selected based on quality of work, and more than 135 bestsellers. In 2017, She Writes Press won BISG's Industry Innovator Award and it was named Indie Publisher of the Year in 2019 by the Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (IBPPG). She Writes Press and SparkPress titles are frequently named to best indie books of the year lists, indie book award lists and in national and industry media. For more, visit http://www.SheWritesPress.com and http://www.GoSparkPress.com, and follow @SheWritesPress and @GoSparkPress on social media.

About Findaway

Findaway, The World's Audiobook Partner, started revolutionizing the business of audiobooks in 2005 with Playaway, a built-for circulation, pre-loaded audiobook player. With an unparalleled focus on innovation, Findaway has become the global leader in digital audiobook distribution with AudioEngine, and the most trusted self-publishing platform for independent authors with Findaway Voices. Additional offerings of end-to-end audio production by Audioworks and publishing under their OrangeSky Audio imprint have further solidified Findaway's position at the center of the audiobook industry. To learn more about Findaway and the Findawayers who make it all happen, visit www.findaway.com. To learn more about OrangeSky Audio, visit www.orangeskyaudio.com.

