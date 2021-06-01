JERUSALEM, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ex Libris, a ProQuest company, is excited to announce that users of the Ex Libris Alma® library services platform have set a new record: more than two million Alma Analytics reports were run in March 2021. The number of reports that are run is expected to continue at this level or even increase in the coming months.

More than ever, in this time of budget constraints, libraries must be able to obtain insights into the use of their collections. A flexible, comprehensive business intelligence tool, Alma Analytics transforms a broad range of library data into actionable reports and identifiable trends, enabling the staff to make smart, data-driven decisions.

Customers are using Alma Analytics for a wide variety of purposes—for example, for analyzing collection usage, to improve acquisition decision-making; for generating reports on loans and requests, to help the library identify where additional copies of items need to be purchased; and for creating resource sharing reports, to highlight subject areas that might need increased support by the library. Benchmark analytics and comparative reports help users understand how their collections and workflows compare to those of similar institutions. In addition, users are able to share reports with the Alma community (such as ARL and SCONUL members), thus sparing each library the effort of creating its own reports.

Ex Libris recently updated its entire cloud-based portfolio of solutions with Oracle Analytics Server and Oracle Data Visualization, which enrich the value of analytics, provide robust support for the library's decision-making process, and add new capabilities for data analysis and visualization.

"We're trying to help our customers as much as possible in these challenging times, when libraries are asked to do more with less," said Oded Scharfstein, president of Ex Libris. "We see the upgraded Alma Analytics as a powerful and versatile enhancement for our users, helping them plan better and make more informed decisions."

