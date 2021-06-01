Native Roots Cannabis Co. Launches First of Its Kind Clean Stock® Program in Colorado Through a Partnership with Front Range Biosciences

BOULDER, Colo., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), a cannabis and hemp genetics platform company, announced today plans to begin a partnership with Colorado's leading medical and adult use cannabis operator, Native Roots Cannabis Co. Under the agreement, Native Roots will establish a new tissue culture program at their flagship Denver facility leveraging FRB's proprietary Clean Stock® platform.

Since 2010, Native Roots has brought to market best-in-class products across the flower, vape, edible, and topical categories. Utilizing FRB's technology allows Native Roots to improve and maintain its ability to continue to grow high-quality, true-to-type plants that provide consumers with consistent effects grow after grow. At launch, the program will be the first-of-its-kind in Colorado, a differentiating factor in an increasingly competitive market.

"Front Range Biosciences has one of the most experienced teams in the industry when it comes to clean propagation practices," said Jonathan Boord, CEO of Native Roots. "Native Roots and FRB are both committed to growing healthy plant stock that results in premium quality products, and we're excited to see the results from this partnership. As the market matures, product consistency is key for the consumer experience so this would be a huge win for our patients and customers who depend on our products to deliver consistent effects."

FRB's Clean Stock® program tackles some of the most common challenges in cannabis cultivation, such as increasing yields, ensuring consistency and protecting against pathogens. While the tissue culture process has been used on other vegetative crops to increase yields and product quality, FRB's Clean Stock® program introduces this process specifically for the cannabis plant.

"Cultivators have always known how important clean, healthy, and productive genetics are for delivering quality in cannabis end-products, but haven't had access to the technology to achieve that goal. Tissue culture and Clean Stock programs solve that problem, giving producers an advantage in an increasingly competitive landscape for consumer cannabis products " said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "Native Roots has been a market-leading cannabis company in Colorado and nationally. We're proud they chose our technology platform to help them improve the consumer experience and reach their business goals."

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is a premier cannabis and hemp genetics platform company, creating and supporting innovative new products across multiple industries by combining next generation agricultural technologies with the world's top hemp and cannabis R&D program. FRB provides leading-edge solutions to growers, brands, and product manufacturers through its unique varieties of seeds, young plants, and technology licensing to drive product development and production efficiency for cannabis and hemp derived products. Since 2015, the company has been dedicated to creating new product opportunities and solving challenges throughout the supply chain by leveraging proprietary next generation breeding, chemistry, and tissue culture technologies. In addition to FRB's groundbreaking technology, the company has also established genetics services dedicated to the California market and a Shimadzu sponsored Hemp Center of Excellence with top-tier researchers to encourage further innovation in the industry. FRB is the company of choice for cultivators that demand unique, quality, consistent products. For more information on Front Range Biosciences, visit www.frontrangebio.com .

About Native Roots Cannabis Co.

Native Roots Cannabis Co. is one of Colorado's most successful vertically integrated medical and adult-use cannabis operators. Native Roots has 20 dispensary locations across Colorado, serving thousands of customers every day and the state's largest number of registered patient members. With over a decade of experience in providing cannabis to patients and adult customers, Native Roots has won national recognition for its sustainable business practices, retail design, high quality products, and employment practices.

Since 2010, Coloradans have turned to Native Roots as their trusted leader in cannabis for wellness and recreation. Native Roots offers a vast assortment of affordable products and a welcoming environment for cannabis beginners and experts alike. Rooted in the community, we are Colorado's Happy Place. www.nativerootscannabis.com

Media Contact

MATTIO Communications

frb@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/native-roots-cannabis-co-launches-first-of-its-kind-clean-stock-program-in-colorado-through-a-partnership-with-front-range-biosciences-301302865.html

SOURCE Front Range Biosciences