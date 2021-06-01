Keeper Security Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the creator of the leading cybersecurity platform for preventing password-related data breaches and cyberthreats, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery and quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance and ancillary services from Keeper Security to support Federal agencies' enterprise infrastructure goals.

"Winning the ITES-SW2 contract with Carahsoft is the latest result of our continued commitment to the Federal Government," said Dan Wilbricht, Vice President of Public Sector at Keeper Security, Inc. "Our Enterprise Security Password Management Platform enables Federal agencies to securely protect their assets and prevent data breaches. From our dedicated team to our deep expertise in Identity and Access Management, we can bring compliance to NIST controls and provide a platform that adheres to best practices that improve data protection and cybersecurity hygiene."

Keeper Enterprise Password Management (EPM) for Government helps solve the most common cybersecurity vulnerability: user credentials. Keeper EPM enables the Federal Government to protect against cyberthreats through the enforcement and adoption of cybersecurity best practices, such as multi-factor authentication, all through a zero-trust security framework.

Keeper EPM protects against ransomware and phishing attacks and bolsters an organization's Identity and Access Management Architecture as well as fill security gaps of existing SSO solutions.

Keeper Security's software, software maintenance and ancillary services are available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or ITES-SW2@carahsoft.com ; or visit Carahsoft's dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center . To learn more about Keeper Security's offerings under ITES-SW2, contact the Keeper Security Federal Team at (202) 946-4575 or publicsector@keepersecurity.com.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their passwords and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce cybertheft and data breaches. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust, zero-knowledge security and encryption software covering password management, dark web monitoring, digital file storage, advanced reporting and messaging. Named PC Magazine's Best Password Manager & Editors' Choice and awarded the Publisher's Choice Cybersecurity Password Management InfoSec Award, Keeper is trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations to protect their digital assets and help mitigate the risk of a data breach. Keeper is SOC-2 (Type 1 and 2) and ISO 27001 Certified and is also listed for use by the Federal government through the System for Award Management (SAM). Keeper protects organizations of all sizes across every major industry sector.

