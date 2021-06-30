SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates AMRB, MX, CADE, MFNC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bank of Marin Bancorp. In connection with the merger, American River shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock for each share of American River common stock outstanding. If you are an American River shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BancorpSouth Bank. Under the terms of the merger, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BancorpSouth stock for each share of Cadence they own. The agreement also allows for a one-time special cash dividend to Cadence shareholders of $1.25 per share. If you are a Cadence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive 0.22 shares of Nicolet's common stock and $4.64 for each share of Mackinac they own. If you are a Mackinac shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

