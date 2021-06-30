 Skip to main content

TEN, Ltd. Holds its Twenty-Eight Annual General Meeting

Globe Newswire  
June 30, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
ATHENS, Greece, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd. ("TEN") (NYSE:TNP) (the "Company"), a leading crude, product, and LNG tanker operator, announced today that the Company's General Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held in Athens on June 24, 2021 pursuant to a Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated May 14, 2021 ("the Notice"). At the meeting which was conducted with a quorum of its common shares represented in person or by proxy, all of the resolutions proposed were approved by at least 93% of the votes cast.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION
TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 67 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.4 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward- looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
George Saroglou
COO
+30210 94 07 710
gsarouglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media
Capital Link, Inc.
Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
+212 661 7566
ten@capitallink.com


