ESports Market Trends, Esports Market Size Share And Structure 2021

LONDON, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's esports market research report, there has been a rapid rise in popularity of esports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as people look for alternative entertainment due to cancellation of sporting events across the globe. This increasing recognition of esports is filling a social void and is helping in bringing entertainment into many homes. This allows people to connect with each other even in lockdown.

According to the 2020 Esports Survey Report conducted by Foley & Lardner LLP and The Esports Observer, nearly 61% of respondents stated that the driver of this trend is continued social distancing boosting engagement with esports. Another 61% cited that the growth of online streaming platforms boosted the market, and 52% of respondents stated the increased movement of big brands into esports sponsorships.



The global esports market size is expected grow from $0.97 billion in 2020 to $1.28 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 23%.

The Business Research Company's report titled E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030 covers major esports companies, esports market share by company, esports manufacturers, esports market size, and esports market forecasts. The report also covers the global esports market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global E-Sports Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3079&type=smp

The global esports market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 69% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. The Activision Blizzard Inc. was the largest competitor with 21.85% share of the market, followed by Modern Times Group MTG AB with 14.15%, Tencent with 11.04%, Valve Corporation with 8.03%, Electronic Arts Inc. with 3.78%, Nintendo with 2.82%, Team SoloMid (TSM) with 2.10%, Cloud9 with 1.96%, Take-Two Interactive with 1.87%, and Riot Games Inc. with 1.40%.

The esports market is seeing increased merger and acquisition activity as competitors in the market are looking to deepen and strengthen their product portfolio. This allows companies to establish category leadership and eventually increase revenues. For instance, in 2021, Niantic, an American software development company, acquired Mayhem, a San Francisco based company that builds social gaming community platforms. Also, according to the report by the Quantum Tech Partners, mergers and acquisition activities in the esports market rose to 50 deals valued at $658 million in 2020, compared to 33 deals valued at $475 million in 2019.

North America was the largest region in the esports market in 2020, grew from $178.0 million in 2015 to $354.0 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The market is expected to grow to $657.6 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%, and to $1,134.0 million in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 11.5%. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, growing from $149.8 million in 2015 to $340.6 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.

E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sports Market - By Type (Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Media Rights, Sponsorship, Merchandising) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Recreation Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Role Playing Games Market -By Product (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPGs), Action-Based RPGs, Turn-Based RPGs, Puzzle RPGs, Tactical RPGs), By Platform (PC RPGs, Mobile RPGs, Console RPGs), By Distribution (Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/