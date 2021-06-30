Retail Business Services Joins Business Coalition for Equality Act, Donates $10,000 to NGLCC and The Trevor Project

QUINCY, Mass., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, made two important announcements as part of the company's commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community: its official signing to become a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, and two donations of $5,000 each to the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce's Communities of Color (NGLCC) and The Trevor Project.



In becoming part of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, Retail Business Services joined many of America's greatest companies in the fight to address, and ultimately ensure, basic protections to LGBTQ+ people. The bill helps to safeguard against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace, housing, credit, jury service, public accommodations and federal funding.

"The Equality Act is much more than an initiative to address workplace fairness. It is an opportunity to establish and protect the basic human rights previously denied to LGBTQ+ people," said Roger Wheeler, President of Retail Business Services. "We are proud to join this movement in celebration and support of every identity that belongs to our company and to the communities that we serve."

In addition to joining the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, Retail Business Services has also pledged $5,000 to the NGLCC's Communities of Color Initiative, which supports the growth and success of minority LGBTQ+-owned businesses, and $5,000 to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, for a total of $10,000.

The donations were introduced by the "RBS Moves with Pride Program," a wellness challenge for associates in celebration of Pride Month. For every 1 million steps taken, Retail Business Services committed to donating $1,000, up to $5,000, to the NGLCC. When associates surpassed 11 million steps, Retail Business Services pledged another $5,000 to The Trevor Project to honor their extraordinary efforts.

"Retail Business Services is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where associates not only feel that their uniqueness and contributions are celebrated and valued, but that their passions are truly supported," said Cathy Edwards, Vice President of Human Resources. "As we continue to champion LGBTQ+ equality, we're proud to partner with our PRIDE Business Resource Group members and supplier diversity experts who help us identify organizations that represent those interests so we can make the most meaningful impact possible for our associates and communities."

Additional Pride Month initiatives led by the company included partnering with PFLAG, the nation's largest family and ally organization, to provide internal allyship education opportunities, as well as elevating LGBTQ+ associates and ally voices in its Pride Associate Spotlight series where individuals shared about their personal journeys, support and connection to the community.

These efforts reflect Retail Business Services' unwavering commitment to its core values of courage, care, teamwork, and integrity, and to its support and fight for the associates and communities that define who we are, no matter their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender.

To learn more about Retail Business Services' community and associate engagements during Pride Month, visit https://www.retailbusinessservices.com/blog.

About Retail Business Services

Retail Business Services, is the services company of leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA, currently providing services to five omnichannel grocery brands, including Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. Retail Business Services leverages the scale of the local brands to drive synergies and provides industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to local brands to support their strategies with services including Business Integrity Services (Legal, Risk Management, Quality Assurance), Business Services (HR Technology Systems and Process Management), Communications & Omnichannel Service, Finance Business Services, Financial Planning & Analysis, Human Resources, Indirect Sourcing, Information Technology, Pharmacy Services, Retail Innovation, Store Development, Leasing and Facilities Support, and Strategy & Business Development. For more information, visit www.retailbusinessservices.com, LinkedIn or Twitter.

