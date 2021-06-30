Comprehensive Overview of FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products: Two Day Virtual Seminar Online (July 27-28, 2021) - Worldcomplianceseminars.com

RALEIGH, N.C., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Comprehensive Overview of FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products" seminar has been added to worldcomplianceseminars.com offering, provided by WCS Consulting.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to expand its powerful regulatory oversight hence understanding the guidelines, philosophy and practical approach to FDA compliance proves to be better way to manage if not prepare for FDA inspections and 483s. This regulatory compliance course is designed to provide attendees with a strong foundation for understanding the drug and biotech regulatory requirements of the US FDA.

A comprehensive understanding of FDA drug regulations and be prepared for the upcoming changes to the International Council for Harmonization (ICH), Good Clinical Practice (GCP), E6 requirements in the US. The ICH E6(R3) Draft has been released for early consultation and the important changes are all covered in this course.

The new highlights of this FDA Regulatory compliance course online include:

FDA inspectional authority and processes including 483s, Warning Letters, recalls, and other potential actions

The role of clinical data in supporting product approval

FDA Quality by Design initiatives

Update on FDA electronic submission requirements

The benefits of a quality management system beyond the manufacturing environment



Time: 11:00am - 5:00pm EDT | 08:00 AM PDT - 02:00 PM PDT (12 hours)

This course "Comprehensive Overview of FDA Regulatory Compliance for Drug and Biotech Products Course" is available as a live virtual seminar on July 27-28, 2021.

Who Should Attend:

This regulatory compliance course is designed to provide attendees with a strong foundation for understanding the drug and biotech regulatory requirements of the US FDA. The content is ideal for those looking for an introduction to regulatory compliance or who need a refresher on current compliance trends within the regulated environment.

Typical attendees include those in the following disciplines:

Regulatory Affairs

Manufacturing/Production

Research and Development

Quality Assurance & Control

Development and preparation of submission material

This FDA course online is ideal for new hires, as well as Managers, Directors, and Vice Presidents of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. All levels of experience will benefit from this course.

A detailed agenda is below:

First Day Agenda

Session 1: 11 am -01:00 pm EDT

1. Introduction

FDA delegated authority and powers

FDA compliance: regulations, guidelines, internal agency controls

FDA enforcement

483s

Warning Letters

Consent Decrees

Seizure

Recalls



2. Interpreting Regulations

Review of applicable regulations

FDC ACT

CFR

Establishing clear criteria

Establishing clear SOPs and policies

Managing the process



20 minutes Break

Session 2: 1:20 -03:00 pm EST

3. Audits and outsourcing

Auditor qualifications

Use of contract support

Internal auditing procedures and schedule

Key critical audit areas

Audit expectations of site personnel

Staff training

20 minutes Break

Session 3: 03:20 - 05:00 PM EST

4. Management Oversight

Quality Policy

Management Review

Escalation of issues to upper management

Communication, decision making and transparency across management

Resourcing

Second Day Agenda

Session 1: 11:00 -12:30 PM EST

5. Navigating FDA

Website Review

Investigator Operations Manual

Compliance Policy Guides and Program Manuals



6. Emerging Trends at the FDA

New compliance issues

Drug shortage crisis

Counterfeit drug issues and growing concerns

Biosimilar approval pathways

15 minutes Break

Session 2: 12:45 - 03:00 PM EST

7. Drug Development and Approval Process

Drug Development

QbD product development and design

Risk analysis

Post approval changes to process, methods etc.



Regulatory Filings

Key elements of IND, NDA/ANDA applications and FDA expectations

Electronic CTD format and content, most submitted through ESG (Electronic Submissions Gateway)

FDA Review and Approval Process

Post Approval Submissions

20 minutes Break

Session 3 - 03:20-05:00 pm EST

8. Successful Approaches to Compliance

Internal Auditing Procedure and Schedule

Gap Analysis

Regulations, Guidances and Procedures



Remediation Plan

CAPAs

Change Control Process

Assignment of resources to correct issues



Training Procedure and Curriculums

FDA communication

Direct communication (emails, phone calls)

Recalls

Post approval submissions - annual reports, ADE reporting



9. Summary

Key Issues

Questions and resources

Session End time : 5:00 PM EST

