Julie Gerdeman Joins Everstream Analytics as CEO as Company Accelerates Growth

SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everstream Analytics, the leading end-to-end supply chain risk analytics company, announced today that Julie Gerdeman has joined the company as CEO as the company enters a phase of accelerated growth.



Gerdeman brings to Everstream Analytics significant expertise in leading go-to-market strategies scaling SaaS businesses. She has a demonstrated track record in digital transformation, new market expansion, channel and partner collaboration, and creating operational efficiency.

Most recently as CEO of HealthPay24, Gerdeman led the launch of a new SaaS platform and built a partner-enabled go-to-market strategy that captured new verticals, fueled revenue growth and doubled the customer base. Prior to that role, she delivered significant performance results in various leadership positions at SAP Ariba, including driving global scale of the Ariba Network (now SAP Business Network). Earlier in her career, Gerdeman held roles in sales, marketing and customer success at J.P. Morgan Chase and American Express.

David Shillingford will continue to lead the strategic direction of Everstream as Chief Strategy Officer. He explained that, "We are pleased to have Julie joining us at this exciting time in our journey. With the successful acquisition and integration of Resilience360 and Riskpulse we are seeing accelerated growth. The pandemic and ongoing disruptions to supply and demand have put resilience and agility at the top of supply chain executives' agendas.

"We have been seeing strong and growing demand for our solutions as companies and economies recover from the pandemic with a greater appreciation of the importance of supply chain risk management. Everstream Analytics is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. The combination of this market opportunity, our unique data assets, the team that has come together and Julie's experience in scaling SaaS companies will further accelerate this growth."

Julie Gerdeman noted that, "I am grateful for the effort that has gone into bringing these unique assets together. To acquire and successfully integrate two businesses is a daunting task under normal circumstances; to do this during a pandemic is a huge achievement. I look forward to working with David, the team, our DHL colleagues, and our strategic partners to continue to meet and exceed our customers' needs and accelerate our growth. To be the only company that can enable end-to-end predictive risk insights at this particular moment in time is a unique and exciting opportunity."

With the unique combination and collaboration of the two leading supply chain risk solutions and the expansion of a world-class data science team, Everstream has positioned itself as the leader in supply chain risk analytics and is poised for explosive growth.

During the pandemic and recent disruptions to supply and demand, more agile and resilient companies have outperformed their peers. The companies that used Everstream Analytics' solutions have been able to use predictive analytics to get ahead of disruptions and react faster than their competitors.

For more information, and to sign up for Everstream Analytics supply chain disruption alerts, visit www.everstream.ai.

