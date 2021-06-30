Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Develops Natural Solution to Food Waste

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Food waste is a major problem at multiple levels, whether it has to do with the consumer, supply chain, grocery or, ultimately at the food's end of life, landfill. It's a problem that all too often goes ignored, unnoticed and underserved, contributing negatively to food security, the environment and even climate change. The amount of food waste in America alone is simply mind numbing, weighing in at 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010. That means 31% of all food produced annually is wasted. As a subcategory, 644 million tons of fruit and vegetables, or 42% of total supply, is wasted annually.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) joined with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to cut U.S. food waste by 50% by the year 2030. That seems an obtainable goal when technology combines with focus and support. Technology efforts include natural solutions to increase food longevity offered by agri-food-tech Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD).

About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food-tech industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. The company is dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality every step of the way—from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers alike. SVFD's initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing house processing, including citrus fruits, avocado, mango, pears, apples and bell pepper. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods products not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, they also ensure a safe, natural and healthy product.

For more information about the company, visit www.SaveFoods.co .

