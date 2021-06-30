Hybrid Vehicles Market to Hit USD 280.75 Billion by 2027 at 10.0% CAGR; Stoked by Rising Concerns over High Vehicular Emissions Worldwide: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Hybrid Vehicles market size is projected to reach USD 280.75 billion by 2027. The Global Hybrid Vehicles Market was worth USD 157.48 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing concern on vehicular emissions and the increasing focus on the development of hybrid and electric infrastructure globally will favor the adoption of the product.

Shutdown of Automotive Industries Leads to Negative Growth of -8.34% in 2020 amid COVID-19

The lockdown announced by the government agencies in 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus has had a dramatic impact on several economies. Several markets crumbled under the economic instability and disrupted supply chain. Automotive sector was one of the most hit markets worldwide. Halted production and reduced labor force had a negative impact on the global market for hybrid type of vehicles. The market registered a negative growth rate of -8.34% in 2020.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hybrid-vehicle-market-105435





Based on the electric powertrain, the market is bifurcated into parallel and series. On the basis of degree of hybridization, the market is segmented into a full-hybrid, mild-hybrid, and micro-hybrid.

Based on the degree of hybridization, the full-hybrid segment is expected to hold a significant global hybrid vehicle market share in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the several benefits such as improved fuel efficiency and better performance offered by these types of vehicles that is leading to a higher adoption worldwide.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Finally, based on the region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hybrid-vehicle-market-105435





Rising Concerns on Vehicular Emissions to Aid Growth

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, trucks and cars in the U.S. account for over one-fifth of overall emissions, emitting about 24 pounds of global warming gases for every gallon of gas. The rising concern over the surging vehicular emissions propels the companies to adopt advanced sustainable solutions. This has led to the rapid-paced development of innovative hybrid cars. These cars can run on both electric and conventional fuels.

Besides, the increasing focus on the development of electric infrastructures is anticipated to bode well for the global hybrid vehicle market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2021, Ofgem, the British energy market regulation, announced an investment of around USD 425 million in the development of over 200 low-carbon infrastructures for electric and hybrid transportation.





Quick Buy - Hybrid Vehicles Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105435





North America – The region is expected to hold a considerable position in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for hybrid type of vehicles in countries such as the U.S. For instance, around 400,746 hybrid cars were sold in the U.S. in 2019.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to gain traction owing to the presence of established automotive manufacturers in countries such as India and China. Moreover, the growing adoption of green automotive solutions is likely to propel the demand for advanced hybrid vehicles in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their position by introducing innovative hybrid vehicles to cater to the growing consumer demands. Moreover, adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, facility expansion, and partnership by other key players will contribute to the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in the Hybrid Vehicles Market Report:

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota City, Japan)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

BYD Company Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Lexus (Nagoya, Japan)

Ford Motor Company (Michigan, US)

Hyundai Motor Company (Seoul, South Korea)

Kia Motors Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Nissan Motor Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)

Daimler AG (Stuttgart, Germany)

Volkswagen AG (Wolfsburg, Germany)

AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hybrid-vehicle-market-105435







Global Hybrid Vehicles Market Segmentation:

By Electric Powertrain Type:

Parallel

Series

By Degree of Hybridization:

Full

Mild

Micro

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hybrid-vehicle-market-105435





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Buses & Coaches), By Power Source (Gasoline, Diesel, HEV / PHEV, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Fuel Cell Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Ride Sharing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (E-Hailing and Station Based), By Commute Type (Long Distance, Corporate, and Inter City), By Application Type (iOS, Android, and Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026

Locomotive Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (IGBT Module, GTO Thyristor, and SiC Module), By Propulsion Type (Diesel and Electric) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Dashboard Camera Market Size , Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology Type (Basic, Advanced, and Smart), By Channel Type (Single channel and dual channel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Electric Bus Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Battery Electric Bus, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus, and Fuel Cell Electric Bus), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



