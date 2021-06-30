Xebec Announces Director Election Results

MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX:XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announces that all eight (8) nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 18, 2021 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Xebec at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on virtually on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting, as follows:

Name of Nominee For Withhold Votes % Votes % William Beckett 50,147,996 90.735 5,120,789 9.265 Peter Bowie 47,955,650 86.768 7,313,135 13.232 Sara Elford 47,958,395 86.773 7,310,390 13.227 Karen Nielsen 55,195,631 99.868 73,154 0.132 Guy Saint-Jacques 47,206,169 85.412 8,062,616 14.588 Ouma Sananikone 55,186,456 99.851 82,329 0.149 Francis Séguin 55,181,076 99.841 87,709 0.159 Kurt Sorschak 49,925,219 90.332 5,343,566 9.668

On the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting were in favor of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, as follows:

For Against Votes % Votes % 50,548,153 91.459 4,720,632 8.541

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

Related links:

https://www.xebecinc.com

Investor Relations:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations

bchow@xebecinc.com

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.



