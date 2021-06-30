 Skip to main content

Xebec Announces Director Election Results

Globe Newswire  
June 29, 2021 10:45pm   Comments
MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX:XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, announces that all eight (8) nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 18, 2021 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Xebec at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held on virtually on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting, as follows:

Name of Nominee   For   Withhold
    Votes %   Votes %
William Beckett   50,147,996 90.735   5,120,789 9.265
Peter Bowie   47,955,650 86.768   7,313,135 13.232
Sara Elford   47,958,395 86.773   7,310,390 13.227
Karen Nielsen   55,195,631 99.868   73,154 0.132
Guy Saint-Jacques   47,206,169 85.412   8,062,616 14.588
Ouma Sananikone   55,186,456 99.851   82,329 0.149
Francis Séguin   55,181,076 99.841   87,709 0.159
Kurt Sorschak   49,925,219 90.332   5,343,566 9.668

On the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting were in favor of the Corporation's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, as follows:

For   Against
Votes %   Votes %
50,548,153 91.459   4,720,632 8.541

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

Related links:
https://www.xebecinc.com

Investor Relations:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with six manufacturing facilities, eight Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.


