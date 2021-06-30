NFT Metaverse Dvision Network Reveals Launch Date of Open Beta Test (OBT)

SEOUL, South Korea, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, One of the leading blockchain-based NFT & Metaverse platforms, Dvision Network, has revealed that its long-awaited "Open Beta Test" (OBT) is going live on June 30th 2021. According to Dvision Network, the Open Beta Test launch will be divided into several phases, with the following stages to be announced after the successful completion of the 1st phase. The countdown has already started on their official website: https://dvision.network/ .



Open Beta Test to incorporate new NFT features

The Open Beta Test is the test phase that will precede the launch of Dvision World, an ultimate metaverse that will be a major platform of the Dvision Network's Ecosystem. Dvision Network has integrated new features into the OBT, including My Space, Character Customization, and a community Leaderboard system.

During the OBT, users will be able to fully customize their characters with options like selecting preferred nicknames and desired costumes for their characters, and will further be able to utilize their avatars to enjoy the virtual reality experience within the Dvision World. The avatars are able to implement several cool functions, such as animation, teleportation and socialization, which should boost their performance and enhance the time-spending inside of the metaverse.

The My Space feature provides a tailored virtual space where users can obtain their personal piece of a virtual estate within the Dvision World. Users can also purchase different items to build their virtual space according to their needs and preference.

Dvision World is expected to provide an innovative metaverse experience that will transform the NFT sector. Users will be able to engage in different economic activities by utilizing NFT standards to protect their digital assets like Avatars, Virtual Spaces, and Items within the Dvision Network's robust NFT Market.

Fast-growing Ecosystem

Although Dvision Network's OBT is only paving its way towards future development, it is regarded as one of the fastest-growing blockchain-based metaverses in the sector, which has achieved a range of milestones in recent months. As a matter of fact, Dvision Network is currently ranked fifth in the Metaverse Sector right behind Axie Infinity, Sandbox, and Decentraland according to CoinMarketCap. Dvision Network is also regarded to be one of the largest BSC and NFT projects in the space with its current market capitalization, which constitutes around 60 million USD with its floating supply of 21%, whereas FDMC is valued around 260 million USD.

It should also be noted, that Dvision Network team is continuously making significant developments in the marketing and business aspects, holding different cross-promotion activities and campaigns focused on expanding its community. Dvision recently conducted a huge airdrop with leading cryptocurrency price aggregator CoinMarketCap where 150,000 DVI tokens ($65,000) were distributed among 2,000 lucky winners, and before that they did the similar in collaboration with DappRadar. Currently, the Dvision community comprises over 200,000 members across all social media channels.



Previously, Dvision Network has revealed, that they have built the bridge to Binance Smart Chain in collaboration with Curvegrid, and since then, they have continued to make noticeable waves in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem, with their participation in the MVB program, followed by their recent AMA on the BSC official channel. Dvision's upcoming NFT Market is expected to significantly boost their performance level on the Binance Smart Chain, which shall further elevate their position in their ecosystem.

Dvision has also embarked on high-profile partnerships with other blockchain protocols to improve its infrastructure. The NFT metaverse revealed a strategic collaboration with BSC turnkey solution platform Ankr in June. In the nutshell, Dvision Network is utilizing Ankr distributed nodes to power its cross-chain bridge and NFT Marketplace.

Dvision Network native token DVI has also continued to show a decent performance, with its recent rebound of 65% after it took a dive followed by a market downturn led by BTC fall. DVI recently got listed on Indodax and Bittrex , opening up the access to token to more users globally. Indodax is the largest regulated exchange in Indonesia with more than 4 million users, while Bittrex is considered to be one of the reputable and largest platforms in Europe.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network provides web-based real-time streaming 3D VR metaverse service so that users can easily experience metaverse content such as fairs and games. On the Division platform, anyone can easily create NFT items without any development-related expertise. Division's NFT trading system enables monetization by directly connecting creators and consumers without intermediaries. This serves to connect the virtual world to reality.

All these products are powered by the Dvision Network utility token DVI, listed on several exchanges, including Uniswap, Bithumb, Coinone, Bittrex, Indodax, and Hoo.

