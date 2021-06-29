 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 InsurTech Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 29, 2021 7:57pm   Comments
Share:

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer will participate in a panel discussion on "The Future of Insurance Distribution" at the BofA Securities InsurTech Conference on Wednesday, June 30th at 12:35 PM Eastern Time.

A link to the live webcast of the panel will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the panel will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead
Goosehead (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.   Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of ten corporate sales offices and over 1,628 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts
Investor Contact:
Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

Media Contact:

Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com