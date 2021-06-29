NAR Earns Recognition for its National Ad Campaigns Promoting Fair Housing and the Community Impact of Realtors®

Washington, D.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In addition to its That's Who We R campaign proving overwhelmingly effective with consumers in differentiating and distinguishing Realtors® as members of the National Association of Realtors® who are guided by a code of ethics, NAR's advertising campaign has taken home a multitude of award wins this year.

NAR's fair housing campaign work, entitled The Fight for Fair, sought to share with the public the Association's commitment against all forms of discrimination in housing and actions taken, including strengthening member accountability through its code of ethics, expanding training programs with unconscious bias and scenario simulations, in addition to NAR's already robust advocacy work. The campaign's work puts a stake in the ground and celebrates NAR's commitment to fair housing – a core differentiator of working with a Realtor®.

The Fight for Fair won Gold in the real estate category at the Shorty Awards, which honors top content creators and producers on social media. It also won two BrandSmart awards from the American Marketing Association, a Gold for Cause Marketing and the Grand Champion Award, recognizing NAR as having the most outstanding entry among all of the individual category winners. In addition, The Fight for Fair won a Gold Stevie Award for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the real estate category from the American Business Awards, and won Silver from the American Advertising Awards Chicago Chapter.

"The widespread recognition that NAR's consumer advertising campaign continues to receive is a testament to the work authentically reflecting our members' tireless work in partnership with their clients and consumers across America," said Victoria Gillespie, NAR's chief marketing and communications officer. "Realtors® abide by a strict code of ethics and fair housing is a key tenet of our code. The Fight for Fair acknowledges the unfortunate reality we continue to face in this country as we strive to ensure the American Dream of property ownership is accessible to everyone."

The ad campaign was also recognized for The Battle Home, an exhibition in Kansas City's Union Station that contributed to NAR's larger That's Who We R campaign and branding efforts. In constructing the installation, NAR partnered with Havas Chicago and Veterans Community Project, an organization battling veteran homelessness in Kansas City, Missouri that was co-founded by a member of NAR.

Built in the footprint of a tiny home, the unique installation used military colors and special building materials to pay homage to veterans and bring the very real issue of homeless veterans to the forefront. Custom bricks were produced using sleeping bags, and QR codes placed around the structure allowed visitors to watch a series of short videos, which told accounts of 11 homeless veterans' journeys from living on the streets, to living in the VCP tiny home village.

The Battle Home earned a Bronze Cube from the One Club for Creativity's ADC Annual Awards and a Gold award from the American Advertising Awards District level in the category "Out-of-Home & Ambient - Corporate Social Responsibility". It also claimed two Silver awards from the American Advertising Awards Chicago Chapter for "Out-Of-Home & Ambient - Corporate Social Responsibility" and "Out-Of-Home & Ambient - Single Installation."

