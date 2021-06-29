Bazaarvoice appoints Tom Addis as President

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc, today announced that it has appointed Tom Addis as President. Addis brings over 30 years of experience in successfully scaling businesses across the technology sector. In this role, Addis will focus on laying out the teams, processes and methodologies to help further fuel Bazaarvoice's growth, whilst mentoring and fostering successful teams.



Prior to Bazaarvoice, Addis spent the last 18 months at Kinetica as CEO, a streaming cloud data warehouse technology provider leveraged by some of the largest companies around the globe, where he was responsible for setting the company strategy and implementing global processes to drive continued growth.

Previous to that, Addis also held senior positions at Box, ultimately as CRO, where for over seven years he helped to drive stellar revenue growth, whilst leading a team of over 1,000 across the sales, customer success, and channels and alliances functions, during which time the company went public. For nine years prior to that, Addis was an AVP's at Salesforce.com, during which time the company saw exponential growth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Tom to the Bazaarvoice team," said Keith Nealon, CEO at Bazaarvoice. "He has an incredibly strong track record of successfully scaling teams and driving revenue growth across a number of very successful technology companies. Tom brings the drive, experience, and strategic thinking that Bazaarvoice seeks as we enter our next phase of growth."

"Bazaarvoice has a very unique opportunity to really help define the modern day e-commerce shopping experience" said Addis. "I'm delighted to join the Bazaarvoice team at such a pivotal stage in their journey as we make the shopping journey "smarter" for our customers and their consumers. Our technology enables us to partner with the world's leading brands and retailers, and I look forward to working with them to help define and transform the online shopping experience as we know it today."



Addis assumed his role as President in June 2021 and reports to CEO Keith Nealon.



About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world's leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice's extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contacts:

Eleanor Simpson

Bazaarvoice

Eleanor.Simpson@bazaarvoice.com

Lauren Venticinque

Bazaarvoice

Lauren.Venticinque@bazaarvoice.com



