HiberCell Appoints Mark J. Mulvihill, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiberCell, a biotechnology company developing therapeutics focused on preventing cancer relapse and metastasis, today announced the appointment of Mark J. Mulvihill, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, who brings more than 20 years of experience in drug discovery and development with a focus on small molecule therapies. As CSO, Dr. Mulvihill will oversee HiberCell's expanding chemistry and research programs focused on therapeutic modulation of stress biology and innate immunity, given their role in cancer recurrence and metastasis. Dr. Mulvihill previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Chemistry and Drug Discovery at HiberCell.



"We're excited to name Mark to CSO in recognition of his rich scientific experience and leadership. Throughout his career, Mark has led multiple drug discovery efforts from ideation through and into clinical development," said Alan Rigby, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HiberCell. "As CSO, Mark will lead a multi-disciplinary discovery oncology effort in support of our current clinical candidates, including HC-5404, while building a portfolio of molecules focused on addressing cancer recurrence, resistance, and metastatic disease."

As Senior Vice President, Chemistry and Drug Discovery, Dr. Mulvihill led the expansion of HiberCell's chemistry, discovery and early development efforts that culminated in its first-in-human clinical candidate, HC-5404, that selectively inhibits PERK mediated adaptive biology. He has extensive drug design and therapeutic development experience across a diverse set of drug discovery platforms that include DNA-encoded libraries, natural products, and small molecule protein-protein inhibitors. Prior to joining HiberCell, Mark held various chemistry, drug discovery, and development positions of increasing responsibility at Warp Drive Bio, X-Rx Discovery, and OSI Pharmaceuticals where he contributed to the development of multiple clinical candidates, most notably Linsitinib™ and the approved drug Orelabrutinib™. Dr. Mulvihill has been an inventor and author of more than 100 papers and patents.

"The biggest cause of cancer mortality is relapse and metastasis. HiberCell is focused on taking this significant unmet need in oncology head-on through our prioritized focus on therapies that address the adaptive stress response and tumor microenvironment, an approach that we believe will allow treatment-resistant cancer cells to be eradicated," said Dr. Mulvihill. "I will continue to leverage my extensive experience and passion for research and discovery, developing therapies aligned with HiberCell's scientific and clinical mission to ‘imagine a world in which cancer does not win'."

About HiberCell

HiberCell is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutic molecules that overcome foundational scientific barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. The company views cancer as a chronic disease and is working to develop novel therapies that address the most common cause of cancer mortality: relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is developing therapies that blunt the omnipresent stress-mediated adaptive response of cancer cells. HC-5404-FU is the first therapeutic candidate from HiberCell's ‘stress modulator' platform that has direct anti-tumor activity while simultaneously reprogramming the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that is foundational to cancer cell survival.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

646-277-1282

Media Contact:

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Terri Clevenger

terri.clevenger@westwicke.com

203-856-4326







