Proactive news headlines including Miramar Resources, Cauldron Energy, PNX Metals and Core Lithium

Sydney, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has received new aircore drilling results from the Gidji Gold Project Joint Venture (JV) that have upgraded the prospects for gold at all four targets. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) (OTCSMKTS:CAULF) (FRA:UFX) has applied for two new exploration licences that extend its footprint at the Yanrey Uranium Project in the northwest of Western Australia. Click here

PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) has engaged Como Engineers to deliver detailed engineering and design work for the plant and infrastructure on the fast-track path to developing Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) says a key appraisal of its Finniss Lithium Project has revealed the asset boasts the lowest spodumene concentrate transport emissions of any other Australian lithium play. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd's (ASX:MR1) Tent Mountain Mine Re-Start Project has been designated to undergo a Federal Impact Assessment (FIA) by the Canadian Government. Click here

Tempest Minerals Ltd's (ASX:TEM) (FRA:LIF) recent geological modelling based on its internal magnetic data set has confirmed multiple new gold, base metal and iron ore targets at the Euro Project in the Yalgoo region of Western Australia. Click here

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (ASX:TEG) (FRA:WMOA) is ready to begin activities on the CH-6 Workover and CH-11WI Slickline Intervention campaigns at the Cliff Head operations in the Perth Basin of Western Australia. Click here

Emyria Limited (ASX:EMD) has appointed consultant psychiatrist Dr Eli Kotler as principal investigator for its upcoming clinical trial on MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), known as EMDMA-001. Click here

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (FRA:UH4) has finally reached an agreement with Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV) to offload its Gubong and Kochang joint venture projects in the Republic of Korea. Click here

Sipa Resources Limited (ASX:SRI) (FRA:SPO) is ramping up activities across the company's Western Australian project portfolio and will shortly begin a second drilling program at the Murchison Gold Project. Click here

