Linerless Labels Market worth USD 3.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linerless Labels Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Linerless Labels Market Research Report, Composition, Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market is projected to be worth USD 3.8 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), the market was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2020.

Environmental Statistics Play a Key Role in Linerless Markets

The global linerless labels market outlook appears extremely promising. The market demand is continually increasing, led by the overall growth in fresh produce output gains and its export imports. E-commerce is one of the fastest-growing sectors, creating a vast need for efficient and reliable processes and labeling methods. There is a significant demand for flexible, efficient, and sustainable solutions from e-commerce businesses.

With rising labeling applications, such as price markdown tags, RFID, and barcode technologies, the market is projected to witness vast traction in the years to come. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global linerless labels market is expected to garner significant gains by 2027, registering an impressive CAGR during the review period (2020-2027).



Competitive Analysis

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Linerless Labels Market Report are–

Coveris Holdings S.A. (US)

3M Company (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Constantia Flexible Group GMBH (Austria)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

RR Donnelley & Sons Company (US)

Hub Labels (US)

Gipako (Europe)

Cenveo Corporation (US)

General Data Company Inc. (US)

Reflex Labels (UK)

Skanem AS (Norway)

NSD Labelling Group (UK)

NAStar Inc. (US)

Ravenwood Packaging (UK)

The linerless labels market witnesses several strategic approaches, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product/technology launches. Key industry players make strategic investments to drive research & development activities and expansion plans.

With the rising consumer demand for packaging printing, manufacturers look for new ways to bring innovative solutions to customers, improving their practices. With sustainable packaging demand on the rise, linerless label manufacturers look for new ways always to improve their practices and bring innovative solutions to our customers.

For instance, recently, on March 11, 2021, Toshiba and UPM Raflatac announced a European-wide collaboration to develop a linerless print technology with Toshiba's latest printer and UPM Raflatac's OptiCut label portfolio. The collaboration brings together technological know-how and expertise that supports clients by creating sophisticated print applications.

UPM has designed its OptiCut linerless label material range to meet the strictest efficiency requirements, delivering clean cutting performance on the printer and excellent adhesion on the package. Together these companies can provide an excellent printing experience benefitting their clients.



Vast Demand from Major Industries Drive the Market

Rapidly growing industries like food & beverages and electronics products and the increasing demand from consumer durables, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and retail sectors are major linerless labels market trends. With the more intensive use of higher value packaging types that can offer convenience, superior performance, and shelf life, the demand for linerless labels is growing rapidly over recent years.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices and Supply Restrict the Market Growth

Volatility in prices and the demand-supply gap in raw materials required for production are major factors impeding the market growth. Also, stringent regulations on labeling material waste are forecasted to pose challenges to the growth of the market. Rapidly growing pharmaceuticals and eCommerce industry would support the market's growth, pushing up the demand in the market to furthered heights.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak severely hit the linerless labels market industry, causing huge revenue loss to end-users. Simultaneously, lockdown mandates halted the production of several key raw materials in the global market, which spiked prices and lowered demand. Though the demand for fresh produce and beverages remained significant, the linerless labels industry faced severe revenue losses.

Industry players faced problems ranging from attracting workers from quarantines to obtaining raw materials required for the production and deliver end products. However, the linerless labels market is rapidly returning to normal, witnessing the steadily increasing demand. Furthermore, the high consumption of intelligent packaging solutions led by the increased production activities and demand for storage and distribution applications is estimated to offer robust market opportunities.



Segmentation

The market is segmented into composition, printing Ink, printing technology, application, regions. The composition segment is sub-segmented into face stock, adhesives, and topcoat. Among these, the face stock segment accounts for the largest market share. The printing Ink segment is sub-segmented into water-based inks, UV-curable Inks, solvent-based inks, and hot melt-based inks.

The printing technology segment is sub-segmented into digital printing, flexographic printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into food & beverage, consumer durables, personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region leads the global linerless labels market, mainly due to the vast growth in the retail industry. Besides, the high production rates of fresh produce and rising demand for efficient packaging solutions due to the high exports of produces in the region drive the linerless labels market size. Vast investments in product developments and advances in packaging technology in the region increase the market share.

Growing industrial activities also have a positive influence on the region's linerless labels market growth. Additionally, increases in the purchasing power of the consumer and changing lifestyles create an enormous opportunity for the global market. China, India, Thailand, and Japan, with increasing e-commerce businesses, account for major linerless labels market share in the region.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Composition (facestock, Adhesives, and Topcoat), Printing Ink (Water-based Inks, UV-curable Inks, Solvent-based Inks, and Hot Melt-based Inks), Printing Technology, Application, and Region



