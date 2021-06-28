Motorcycle Cannonball and Cross Country Chase Name All Kids Bike Official Charity Partner

Rapid City, SD, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the most unique motorcycle challenges are partnering with All Kids Bike to create the next generation of riders.

The Cross Country Chase and Motorcycle Cannonball bring antique motorcycle riders from all over the country together to celebrate the history of motorcycles while participating in these challenging motorcycle races. With a love for all things two wheels, owner/promoter Jason Sims also wants to support the future of the motorcycle industry. Jason says, "All Kids Bike is something that myself and my wife, LeeAnn, have been passionate about from the first day that we heard about the program. It is important that we invest and educate in the future of our kids, and we are excited to partner with All Kids Bike to help fund the future of our hobby, and hopefully one day, these kids will take the skills and knowledge that they receive from the program and grow up to have the same passion and love that we have for old motorcycles and sprout to be one of our next Cannonballers."

All Kids Bike® is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike via the Kindergarten PE Program. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider® 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully-adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.

Launched in March 2018, there are already 342 schools in 42 states running All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Programs, teaching over 57,000 kids how to ride a bike each year.

As an official charity partner of both the Motorcycle Cannonball and the Cross Country Chase, All Kids Bike will receive a portion of proceeds from the sale of each event book and event registration. The goal is for each event for raise $5,000, the cost of one All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Program, so two schools can implement the program in the fall.

Ryan McFarland, founder of All Kids Bike, is excited about this partnership, "At All Kids Bike, we're thrilled to be named the official charity partner of these great vintage motorcycling events. Motorcycling's roots sprang from bicycling as showcased by some of the earliest models still actually sporting their pedals. And, most motorcycle riders sprang from a love of two wheels that started as a kid on a bicycle. These great events and these riders and machines are helping to inspire and educate the next generation of riders, and that's really cool."

To donate to the Motorcycle Cannonball fundraising efforts, please visit: https://support.allkidsbike.org/motorcycle-cannonball.

To donate to the Cross Country Chase fundraising efforts, please visit: https://support.allkidsbike.org/cross-country-chase.

About All Kids Bike®

All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. The Strider Education Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed in 2017. The Strider Education Foundation believes that learning to ride can help everyone lead a happier and healthier life. For more information, visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About the Cross Country Chase

The Cross Country Chase is a motorcycle challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. The Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge. The Cross Country Chase, brought to you by the crew at Motorcycle Cannonball and powered by Law Tigers, will prove to see who's who of the Antique Motorcycle World. Riders and machines complete an average of 250 miles per day over a 5-day period. Riders and machines are challenged to complete stages in a timed fashion; navigating a 1,340 mile route without going off course or getting lost. Riders are tested on their knowledge of the American Motorcycle history and given points based off a 60-question test. For more information, visit https://themotorcyclechase.com/.

About the Motorcycle Cannonball

The Motorcycle Cannonball is the most difficult antique endurance run in the world. Founded by Lonnie Isam Jr. in 2009 in an effort to motivate antique owners to get on the road instead of being sequestered in museums, the Motorcycle Cannonball brings a group of passionate riders together for a cross-country ride. The Motorcycle Cannonball is not only a journey of antique motorcycles, but an adventure that provides lifelong memories. For more information, visit https://motorcyclecannonball.com/.

