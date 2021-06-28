Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Projected to Garner $3, 85,767.5 Million and Rise with a Striking CAGR of 34.90% from 2020 to 2027 - Exclusive Report [Pages-240] by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has added a report on the global patient centric healthcare app market to its repository. The report states that the market is estimated to hit $3, 85,767.5 million and grow with a substantial CAGR of 34.90% from 2020 to 2027. The report is an in-depth study presenting thorough lookout of the current scenario and future scope of the global market. The report is articulated by veteran market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data, recent trends, and all-encompassing market insights for new entrants, investors, existing market players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Access to PDF Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/2140



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market Growth:

The abrupt rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an optimistic impact on the growth of the patient centric healthcare app market in 2020; this is mainly owing to the rising importance of digital healthcare in the crisis period. During the pandemic, people greatly started adopting patient centric healthcare apps for enabling communication with medical professionals to ensure their wellbeing in the lockdown period. As physical contact between patients and healthcare professionals has been restricted owing to the fear of spreading the COVID-19 infection, the use and importance of virtual health increased magnificently. The leading players in the global market are executing several business strategies to sustain their position in the market in the crisis period. All these factors are driving the growth of the market in the pandemic period.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

A notable rise in the use of smartphones and growing adoption of personalized healthcare apps are fueling the global patient centric healthcare app market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about health and hygiene among people is expected to bring in rewarding opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. But the dearth of knowledge in choosing the right healthcare app is estimated to impede the growth of the global market.

The report segments the global patient centric healthcare app market based on technology, operating system, end user, and region.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Patient Centric Healthcare App Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/2140



Phone-Based Apps Type Sub-Segment to Observe Outstanding Growth

The phone-based apps type sub-segment of the technology segment is anticipated to lead the market growth and hit $1, 74,411.10 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly attributed to the mounting use of phone-based apps in diagnosis and monitoring of patients for weight management, chronic conditions, stress management, and smoking cessation.

iOS Sub-Segment to Observe Outstanding Growth

The iOS sub-segment of the operating system segment is anticipated to lead the market growth and hit $1,19,698.40 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly attributed to the increasing use of iOS users, and growing adoption of healthcare apps owing to their interactive as well as ubiquitous nature.

Home-use Sub-Segment to Observe Speedy Growth

The home-use sub-segment of the end user segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace and garner a revenue of $1,82,116.30 million in the forecast period. This growth is mostly attributed to the growing availability of home-based remote patient monitoring apps in the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Rapid Growth

The report analyzes the global patient centric healthcare app market across various regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is projected to rise at a rapid pace and hit $1,11,101.00 million during the estimated period. The growth of this region market is mainly due to the growing acceptance for telemedicine, substantial shift toward digitalization, and rapid implementation of advanced technologies in this region.

Request for Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/2140



Major Players in the Market:

The report lists some of the leading players functioning in the global patient centric healthcare app industry including

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Pfizer Philips Klick Inc. IBM Novartis AG Bayer AG Cisco Systems, Inc. iPatientCare Google Inc.

The report also delivers numerous industry-top strategies and tactics like top tactical initiatives & advances, new launch of product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the leading players, operating in the global industry. For instance, in May 2021, Proximus, a supplier of digital services and communication in the Belgium and international markets, launched Doktr – a patient centric telehealth app for all Belgians.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market - https://www.researchdive.com/165/medical-device-manufacturing-outsourcing-market

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market - https://www.researchdive.com/159/computer-aided-drug-discovery-market

Healthcare Gamification Market - https://www.researchdive.com/62/healthcare-gamification-market





Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521