DRAFTKINGS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DraftKings To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Globe Newswire  
June 27, 2021 7:26pm   Comments
NEW YORK, June 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DKNG).

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DraftKings stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DKNG.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

On June 15, 2021, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report calling DraftKings "a $21 billion SPAC betting it can hide its black market operations." The report cited concerns over its merger with SBTech, a Bulgaria-based gaming technology company that allegedly deals in black market gaming, money laundering, and organized crime. Hindenburg Research estimated that 50% of SBTech's revenue comes from markets where gambling is banned.

On this news, DraftKing's stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 16, 2021.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


