ADAX Announces New Strategic Partnership with the Co-Founder of Bitcoin.com, Mate Tokay

NICOSIA, Cyprus, June 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADAX , the Cardano-based state-of-the-art decentralized exchange protocol, has announced a new strategic partnership with Mate Tokay, co-founder of Bitcoin.com. The legendary crypto investor has put his bet in ADAX by investing in the project, consequently joining the strategic advisors' team.



ADAX boasts a team with a track record of success in various crypto ventures. By joining the team as a strategic advisor, Mate is bringing in a wealth of experience, know-how, and best industry practices to see the team amplifies the benefits to users of the platform within the Cardano network. The partnership also affirms ADAX's overall potential as a project that is built for the future and can only be seen to grow going forward and add value to investors.

About Mate Tokay

Mate is a big Cardano supporter and enthusiast, and his decision to be part of ADAX, a project built on the Cardano network is a big plus for the team that has put their faith in Cardano as the blockchain of the future. He joins the ADAX team to push his vision of enabling the world to access cryptocurrencies, including more financial services.

A renowned entrepreneur whose journey to entrepreneurship began way back in 2012 after graduating from the International Business School in Budapest, Mate was part of the team that launched Superior14, a food supplement company. Later in the same year, he would hear about Bitcoin.

Mate became involved in Bitcoin in late 2012 and started mining in mid-2013 using custom-built ASIC miners. Seeing an opportunity to share developments in the ecosystem, he founded the Bitcoin news and review site Bitcoinist.com, later going on to sell the site and Co-founded Bitcoin.com with Roger Ver. His ultimate goal and passion are to make cryptocurrencies as widely used as possible and loves traveling to conferences to meet new people involved in the space. An all-around sports enthusiast, Mate is a former wakeboard world champion and currently enjoys CrossFit and Tennis. As far as Cardano goes Mate has been a long-time believer and got his first ADA bag below 0.3 cents. Mate's main goal and passion is to make cryptocurrencies as popular as possible, which is in line with both ADAX and Cardano's objectives.

About ADAX

ADAX is an automated liquidity protocol that facilitates trades within the Cardano ecosystem completely decentralized and non-custodial. The platform is built to lower the cost of transactions and shorten the network transaction, hence designed without order books. The elimination of intermediaries, complexities, and cumbersome processes from the equation will provide users with unhindered freedom to trade without censorship or loss of control of their assets. The decentralization is meant to liberalize financial transactions, allow more users to access cryptocurrencies, and take control of their cryptocurrency data/assets without involving a third party. ADAX aims to offer more transparent, secure, and faster transactions.

The partnership adds to an already growing list of strategic partnerships that are already taking shape. Check out Adax signs partnership with Charli3 .

Also, take note of the following important events:

Adax IEO ends on June 25 th

Adax Cardano Native Token listing is on June 26 th

Adax Staking will start on June 29th

