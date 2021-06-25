Alphageneron to Participate in the ROTH Virtual Healthcare Private Company Forum on June 28th, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Alphageneron" or the "Company"), a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing autologous and allogeneic Natural Killer (NK) cellular and antibody therapeutics announced that Robert Brooks, JD, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alphageneron, will participate in the ROTH Healthcare Private Company Forum to be hosted virtually on Monday, June 28, 2021.



Alphageneron's CEO, Robert Brooks will speak on the Cancer Panel 2, entitled "Natural Killer Cell Approaches To Eradicate Tumors," as one of the presenting companies on the panel with "proof of concept" data utilizing NK cells against solid tumors. Mr. Brooks, will discuss a prior completed Phase IIa Clinical Trial with Advanced non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) patients, receiving autologous Hsp70 targeted NK Cell therapy (ENKASTIM™), after radio-chemotherapy, in Germany. The Company is planning a Phase IIa Clinical Combination Trial with Advanced NSCLC patients receiving ENKASTIM™ and PD (L)-1 checkpoint inhibitors, after Standard of Care, in the United States. Alphageneron is also planning a Phase I clinical Combination trial with Metastatic Colorectal cancer with allogeneic donor genetically edited NK cell therapy, (ANKASTIM™) in the United States.

Date: Monday January 28, 2021 Time: 12pm-1pm EDT

About Alphageneron



Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., is developing targeted autologous and allogeneic natural killer cell (‘NK cell'), Chimeric Antigen Receptor (‘CAR') NK cell, NK Cell Engager, and Antibody Drug Conjugate, combined with checkpoint inhibitors, and supported by companion diagnostics. The Company's lead clinical autologous therapy, called ENKASTIM, engineers the patient's NK cells to target a novel biomarker on cancers, a membrane form of Heat Shock Protein 70 (Hsp70). Membrane Hsp70 is highly expressed by a wide range of cancers, not highly on normal cells. Patients are screened first with our Companion Diagnostic (AP-CDx), an ELISA blood test that measures exosome levels of membrane bound Hsp70 with a simple blood test. A Phase I clinical trial involving twelve (12) patients was conducted in Germany, with metastatic colorectal cancer and non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving our autologous NK Cell therapy, called ENKASTIM, after standard of care (SOC), demonstrated safety and signs of efficacy. A Phase IIa (randomized, controlled) clinical trial involving fourteen (14) patients with advanced (Stage IIIb) NSCLC was conducted in Germany, in the treated group of seven (7) patients whom received ENKASTIM after radio-chemotherapy, five (5) patients had a clinical benefit, including a Complete Response and Partial Response (71%). Pre-clinical animal studies using allogeneic donor NK cell therapy, (ANKASTIM™) against various cancers, demonstrated significant NK cell killing of cancers. We are developing Hsp70 NK Cell Engagers, and Antibody Drug Conjugates to treat cancer. Alphageneron is also developing allogeneic Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) CAR-engineered NK (CAR NK) cells to an undisclosed target.

