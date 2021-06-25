Giga-tronics to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call on June 30, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 and to provide an update on Company operations.



To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2513 or (847) 619-6533 and enter PIN Code 8782791#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under "Investor Relations". This conference call will reflect management views as of June 30, 2021 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol "GIGA".

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated





Contact: Lutz Henckels Chief Financial Officer (925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com