Academy of Learning Career College Welcomes New Alberta Ownership

Calgary, Alta, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 25, 2021 (Calgary, Alta) - The Academy of Learning Career College (AOLCC) is excited to announce new ownership of seven Alberta campuses. This includes three locations in Edmonton, two in Calgary, and one in Red Deer and Medicine Hat. This family business has been operated by Elmer and Audrey Brattberg for the past 25 years and they're now pleased to welcome Calgary-based entrepreneur and investor, Stephen Reid, as the new franchise owner. Stephen's goal is to improve the local economy by creating fast-track career opportunities as the unemployment rate continues to climb.

AOLCC is Canada's largest career college network offering a wide range of career programs in healthcare, accounting, community service, IT support, graphic & web design, legal assisting, hospitality and many more industries. For 25 years in Alberta, AOLCC has maintained a job placement rate over 80 per cent, helping over 10,000 graduates find a new career with an average 60 per cent earning increase from minimum wage. Students enjoy a flexible learning environment where they can learn at their own pace while fulfilling other responsibilities at home or in their current job. This includes online course content through the Integrated Learning System (ILS), an e-learning technology that enabled AOLCC to continue serving students when the COVID-19 pandemic shifted all programs online. Many programs also include a practicum to help students prepare for the workforce. As COVID-19 regulations continue to relax, AOLCC looks forward to welcoming students back to in-person learning in the Fall.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Stephen Reid, and we are confident he will continue AOLCC's legacy of excellence," says Audrey Brattberg.

"This is a family company that was built from the ground up, and we place the utmost importance on choosing owners who are as committed to AOLCC staff, students and community as we are. We'd like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the staff and students that have worked so hard to make AOLCC successful in changing lives and creating new career opportunities," says Elmer Brattberg.

"Our province has gone through unprecedented hardships, and this is a way to invest in creating a strong future for Alberta by improving the careers and earning ability of our citizens. This in turn will improve the economy, and quality of life for all Albertans," says Stephen Reid, new owner of seven AOLCC campuses across the province. "I would like to thank ATB Financial for their support as our banking partner in this transaction. PwC Corporate Finance brokered the deal and successfully created a great win-win for all parties. I'd also like to thank Bryce Heggie, Josh Matthews and the PwC team."

The majority of programs require a grade 12 diploma as a prerequisite, with the time commitments varying between 18 weeks and 12 months depending on the program. Recent graduates say the opportunity has been life-changing.

"Before beginning with the Academy of Learning, I worked as a personal trainer and bootcamp coach. I was struggling finding a work-life balance with my children," says Chandelle MacKenzie, recent graduate of the community service worker diploma. "It's helped my life a lot that I'm able to do what I love, and still have that proper balance for myself and for my two young daughters. The program really got me on the right path to what I was wanting to do."

AOLCC is proud to be a Consumer Choice Award (CCA) winner for 19 years in a row for Northern Alberta, and 18 years in a row for Southern Alberta. Supporting charitable causes is also important to the organization, as a long-time donor, supporter and partner of the JDRF Foundation for Type 1 Diabetes research. To celebrate 25 years of success, any student who starts a program before the end of June will be entered to win 1 of 7 $2,500 scholarships (one scholarship per campus). For more information, please visit https academyoflearning.ab.ca.





About Academy of Learning Career College:

Founded as a franchise system in 1987, Academy of Learning® Career College originally specialized in computer and business skills training for adult learners, based on the Integrated Learning™ System ("ILS"). This system is unique to Canada and offers a method of learning whereby course materials and instruction provide an all-encompassing learning experience using multi-sensory learning styles and preferences through student workbooks, media presentations and hands-on exercises. These learning styles are supported by an on-site qualified Campus Facilitator. ILS is exclusive to the Academy of Learning® College.

In more recent years, Academy of Learning® Career College adopted "e-learning" technology as an extension of the Integrated Learning™ System. Students complete course materials presented within a comprehensive Academy Online system. This system incorporates online presentations, tutorials and media that combine with access to instructional materials, simulated labs, exercises, as well as quizzes, review questions, or pre- and post-tests. In this delivery method, students are supported by a qualified Online Instructor or an on-site qualified campus Facilitator. Today, over 50 Academy of Learning® College campuses, from British Columbia to Prince Edward Island, have helped students successfully complete over one million training courses. Depending on the province or territory, program offerings have expanded to Diploma-level and Certificate-level programs in the areas of Accounting, Business, Community Support Worker, Customer Service, Healthcare, Home Inspection, Hospitality, Information Technology, Insurance, Legal, Office Administration, and Web Design. New programs and courses are continuously being developed to ensure that students receive current skills that will enable them to be successful in the marketplace, while working to better their lives.

About Trilogy Capital:

Trilogy is a Calgary based growth equity firm who partners with founder owned companies for partial liquidity and growth. We have a top tier reputation for being problem solvers and thrive in difficult situations. We often co invest with significant Canadian family offices and equity groups. Further, our database and network is second to none and we welcome colleagues to call on those resources when necessary. For more information, please contact sreid@trilogycapital.ca.





