PTSD Awareness Day: Online Community Psychable Connects Those Seeking Alternative Wellness Treatments With Community-Reviewed Practitioners

In Recent Studies, Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Proves to be an Effective Treatment Option to Combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder



LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 27 is PTSD Awareness Day, an effort to both educate the public on the disorder as well as raise awareness of treatment options to those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, eight percent of the U.S. population lives with PTSD, this number rises to 10 percent amongst veterans.

While talk therapy, antidepressants, and mood stabilizers are often prescribed, studies show that the treatment is inadequate, especially for multi-trauma survivors. Those suffering with PTSD and fighting against the stigma of seeking treatment for mental health are looking for alternative wellness solutions to find relief.

For those looking for legal psychedelic-assisted therapy PTSD treatment options both in the U.S. and out of the country, it's important to ensure access to trusted, community-reviewed practitioners. That's where Psychable comes in. Psychable is the comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is the use of psychedelics for healing purposes, often taking the form of a psychedelic being administered under the supervision of a therapist. Recent studies have shown psychedelic-assisted therapy can have long-lasting, fast-acting and impactful results when it comes to treating those suffering with PTSD. When administered under the supervision of or with the aftercare of a therapist, evidence shows that substances such as MDMA, psilocybin, and ketamine are successful at reducing fear and defensiveness, enhancing introspection and breaking traumatic thought patterns to provide rapid and lasting relief.

With so many considerations when selecting a treatment, Psychable is committed to connecting those interested in legally exploring psychedelic-assisted therapy with practitioners in the space. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com .

"In a recent study, two-thirds of patients diagnosed with PTSD fully recovered after researchers treated them with psychedelic-assisted therapy," said Jemie Sae Koo, Founder and CEO, Psychable. "You simply don't see these kinds of results from other existing treatment options. This PTSD Awareness Day, we hope to educate those who are currently suffering in silence and let them know that there are more holistic options for healing, and that Psychable is here to support them in every step of their journey."

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they've curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable's network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

For more information on how psychedelic-assisted therapy can help those struggling with PTSD, click here.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com . Follow along via social media on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . For media inquiries, please contact media@psychable.com.

About Psychable

Psychable is the comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .





Contact:

media@psychable.com



