Proactive news headlines including Cauldron Energy, Walkabout Resources, Weebit Nano and Australian Strategic Materials
Sydney, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) (OTCSMKTS:CAULF) (FRA:UFX) has received consent from Melbourne Water, the final regulatory step required for the company to initiate its exploration operations at the Blackwood Gold Project in Victoria. Click here
- Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (FRA:N6D) has finalised the third of its three-stage companion equity fundraising process with Battery Metals Capital Group LLC (BMCG) for the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Tanzania. Click here
- Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) has created the industry's first commercial integration of an oxide-based ReRAM (OxRAM) cell with an ovonic threshold switching (OTS) selector, a critical step in the company's commercialisation path for the discrete (standalone) memory market. Click here
- Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has boosted its leadership team to assist in the company's drive towards its ‘mine to manufacturer' strategy in the production of critical metals. Click here
- First Au Ltd (ASX: FAU) has delivered a 73% increase in the JORC-compliant inferred resource at the Gimlet Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has appointed highly experienced Dr Li Ren as vice president, technical operations. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) (FRA:GM6) continues on the path to production from the Abra Base Metals Project with Abra Mining Pty Ltd (AMPL), the joint venture company for the project, completing its first US$30 million drawdown of the Taurus Debt Facilities. Click here
- Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) (FRA:R1R) has received a further boost at the restarted Hillgrove Gold Mine in northern NSW by signing an offtake agreement with leading global commodity producer and trader Glencore International AG. Click here
- Alice Queen Ltd (ASX:AQX) has intersected further copper-gold in three diamond drill holes at Boda East within the Yarindury Project in the prolific Lachlan Fold Belt of central New South Wales. Click here
- Focus Minerals Ltd (ASX:FML) has released a mineral resource upgrade for CNX deposit of the Coolgardie Gold Project in WA with the open pit resource increasing 30% to 159,000 ounces. Click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com