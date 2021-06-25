 Skip to main content

MCI Onehealth Announces Voting Results and Election of Directors

Globe Newswire  
June 24, 2021 8:28pm   Comments
TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. ("MCI") (TSX:DRDR) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2021. Shareholders representing 68.7% of MCI's outstanding shares attended the meeting in person or were represented by proxy and all matters of business were passed, including fixing the number of directors of MCI at seven and the election of the seven directors nominated for election. The details of the proxy voting for the directors are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Dr. Sven Grail 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Dr. George Christodoulou 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Dr. Alexander Dobranowski 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%
Kingsley Ward 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Anthony Lacavera 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Bashar Al-Rehany 335,182,142 100.0% 4,609 0.0%
Dr. Robert Francis 334,204,979 99.7% 981,772 0.3%

In addition, MCI has amended its articles to permit the board of directors of MCI to appoint additional directors between annual meetings of shareholders of MCI, and has reappointed BDO Canada LLP as its auditor for the coming financial year.

The voting results on all matters voted on at the annual and special meeting of shareholders will be available under MCI's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

About MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada's leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 400 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered around acquiring technology and health services that complement the company's current roadmap.

For more information, visit: www.mcionehealth.com.

For IR enquiries please contact:
Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For media enquiries please contact:
Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158


