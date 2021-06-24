Eximis Surgical Appoints Donna Ford-Serbu As Chief Executive Officer

Louisville, CO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eximis Surgical Inc., a developer of minimally invasive specimen removal systems, announced that Donna Ford-Serbu joined the company as Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2021. Previous CEO and co-founder Kristin Johnson has moved into the role of Chief Technical Officer and will continue to serve on the company's board of directors. Ms. Ford-Serbu and Ms. Johnson are longtime colleagues and will continue to work closely together to advance Eximis Surgical's efforts to gain regulatory approval and execute a successful commercial launch for its minimally invasive specimen removal system.

Donna Ford-Serbu joins Eximis with more than 20 years of experience in medical devices. Ford-Serbu most recently served as SVP Sales & Marketing at Bolder Surgical, and previously led the Cardiac Lead Management business unit of Spectranetics until the company's $2.1 billion acquisition by Philips. Ford-Serbu holds an MBA from the University of Rochester, and a BS from the University of Colorado.

"Donna brings deep experience in both medical device commercialization and minimally invasive surgery that is a perfect fit for Eximis as the company prepares for U.S. commercial launch in 2022. We are thrilled that she has agreed to join the team as CEO," said Ryan Drant, Managing Partner of Questa Capital and member of the Eximis board of directors.

"As an Eximis board member I have always believed in the potential of the Eximis product platform. I'm excited to join a great team and take an active role in bringing this solution to the market," stated Ford-Serbu. "Our mission at Eximis Surgical is to keep surgical incisions as small as possible from start to finish. Achieving this mission will not only have an enormous impact on clinical outcomes, it will also have a positive impact on healthcare economics."

About Eximis Surgical

Eximis Surgical Inc. develops innovative technologies for the removal of large specimens during minimally invasive procedures. The company is in the pre-market phase and is actively working towards FDA submission for its first device in the platform. Eximis Surgical's proprietary technology is designed to provide surgeons a fully automated and contained system that leverages controlled RF energy delivery to segment large tissue specimens for removal through a small incision. For more information, please visit www.eximissurgical.com.





Dennis Milin Eximis Surgical dennis.milin@eximissurgical.com