HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Athira Pharma (ATHA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Continuing Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations related to Athira's recent decision to place its CEO (Leen Kawas) on temporary leave.



Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on matters prompting Athira's June 17, 2021 announcement that its board placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its review of Kawas' published doctoral research while at Washington State University.

More specifically, healthcare news websites STAT and Endpoints reportedly said that scientific papers from 2011 through 2015 on which Kawas was lead author were recently posted on PubPeer, a website where researchers flag issues in published papers, and that certain posters on the site suggested images in the papers could have been manipulated.

According to Barron's, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis said "[w]e really don't know how to process this development" and "[t]he scientific hypothesis behind Athira came out of the work [that] Dr. Kawas did in graduate school so there is risk here that whatever comes out of this investigation could have clear negative implications for how we/investors view the asset, and/or management credibility."

This news sent the price of Athira shares crashing lower.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Athira and its management manipulated research supportive of the Company's lead product candidate ATH-1017 intended to treat Alzheimer's disease," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

