HEARTWOOD PARTNERS SELECTS TREYA PARTNERS AS PREFERRED PROCUREMENT SERVICE PROVIDER

San Francisco, CA, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartwood Partners has selected Treya Partners as the preferred provider for procurement value creation and cost reduction services. Heartwood Partners is a private equity firm with a focus on working with family and management-owned businesses to help build and grow their companies by providing their strategic resources with a conservative capital structure. Heartwood is partnering with Treya Partners to roll out Treya's Managed Portfolio Procurement (MPP) program to drive cost reduction for their portfolio companies through strategic sourcing projects, monitoring of savings & compliance, managing volume leveraged vendor contracts, and moderating procurement best practices roundtables.

Established in 2006, Treya Partners is one of North America's leading procurement consulting firms for private equity. Treya Partners has worked with over 45 private equity firms on various procurement value creation initiatives including due diligence support, cross portfolio GPO & direct contract management, and pre-exit spend optimization. Treya's MPP program was launched in 2019 in response to their private equity firm client's requests for a holistic managed program. The MPP program is a 5-prong approach to procurement value creation - Spend Analytics/Spend Cube, GPO contract implementation, PE-level direct contract implementation, CFO/CPO roundtables, and Strategic sourcing.

Shaun Chambers, Treya's Managing Director, stated, "Heartwood has been a valued partner and client of Treya for many years. The Treya team is very excited to expand and formalize the partnership as a preferred service provider. The team at Heartwood Partners has established a tremendous reputation in the industry by establishing strong partnerships with management teams to help grow the business. We are elated to be providing additional expertise and force multiplier to existing efforts and launching new procurement and supply chain initiatives to increase profitability and drive EBITDA improvements."

Jason Phillips, Heartwood Partners Senior VP of Portfolio Operations, commented, "Treya Partners brings the experience and expertise to ensure we are maximizing value in key spend categories for our portfolio companies. Treya's MPP program is an end-to-end solution that will provide additional value creation levers for our investments."

About Treya Partners

Treya Partners is a management consulting firm specializing in procurement value creation, strategic sourcing, and spend management advisory services for Private Equity. Treya was established in 2006 by a seasoned group of supply management professionals and has served hundreds of PE-owed companies across a broad range of industry sectors including manufacturing, distribution, retail, financial services, life sciences, healthcare, and technology. Treya delivers meaningful EBITDA improvements from indirect (SG&A) and CoGS categories in addition to implementing transformative procurement projects. For further information, visit Treya Partners online at https://www.treyapartners.com.

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners is focused on partnering with family and management-owners. Their approach combines strategic execution with conservative capital structures to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. Please visit the Heartwood Partners website at www.heartwoodpartners.com to review their approach and investment portfolio.

Shaun Chambers Treya Partners 1-703-731-6495 shaun.chambers@treyapartners.com