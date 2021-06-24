SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFBI, FI, and NETE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples"). Pursuant to the agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $17.41 based upon Peoples' June 23, 2021 closing price of $30.01. If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Mullen Technologies, Inc. ("Mullen"). Upon close of the merger, Mullen shareholders will own 85% of the combined company and NETE's former shareholders will own 15%. If you own NETE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/net-element-inc/



