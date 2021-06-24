OSF Digital Acquires Paladin Group to Bolster its Business Experience Solutions

QUEBEC CITY, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital , a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Paladin Group , a leader in implementing and managing experience solutions for customers, partners, and employees. The move supports OSF's strategy to strengthen its Salesforce Experience Cloud capabilities in North America. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



OSF Digital, a Salesforce Expert Navigator in Salesforce Commerce Cloud and the Consumer Goods and Retail industries, is focused on becoming the global go-to transformation partner for digital commerce. With deep industry and technology expertise, the firm can identify a client's unique requirements and develop innovative commerce solutions for specific markets and industry verticals. Last year, OSF applied this expertise by releasing more than 20 out-of-the-box, industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands worldwide launch online stores fast to overcome pandemic-related challenges. OSF's customers include some of the world's biggest brands such as L'Oréal USA, Burton Snowboards, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Markwins Beauty, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon and Urban Barn.

Paladin specializes in digital experience solutions for customers, partners, and employees. Paladin has won two Salesforce Partner Innovation Awards for delivering innovative and engaging user experiences on the Salesforce platform. In addition to their expertise in Salesforce Experience Cloud, Paladin's Salesforce practice includes capabilities for Service Cloud, Einstein, Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and Commerce Cloud. Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Paladin has established a client base in the North American region, with customers in financial services, media & communications, technology, healthcare & life sciences, and education, including Hulu, Five9, and Flexcare Medical Staffing.

As more companies continue to shift their operations online, the demand for better connected digital experiences has also increased. With this acquisition, OSF Digital will leverage Paladin's expertise with business experience solutions to provide a more comprehensive digital transformation strategy to clients. The company will be in an even better position to create strategies, designs and to deliver enhanced experience solutions to clients and personalized experiences to their customers.

"Paladin's proven experience and relationships with top North American brands will extend our ability to deliver outstanding customer, partner and employee experiences as well as broaden our expertise in more industry verticals. As two award-winning Salesforce partners, we will advance our overall Salesforce capabilities and reinforce our position as a leading digital transformation partner for B2B and B2C companies," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital.

"Paladin is well aligned with OSF in our mutual drive for constant innovation and client satisfaction. The OSF team will strengthen our capabilities on Salesforce so we can provide our clients holistic digital transformation solutions. We will also expand to more industry verticals globally and benefit from the support of a larger, worldwide team. Paladin is excited to be a part of OSF, and we are looking forward to the success we can achieve together," said Carlo Saggese, CEO and Founder of Paladin.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a leading global commerce and digital transformation company, with expertise in enterprise connected commerce, order management solutions, storefront management services, commerce consulting, and cloud application development. With proficiency in B2C and B2B commerce and experience in helping businesses leverage commerce, marketing, sales, and service solutions, OSF seamlessly guides companies throughout their entire digital transformation journey. OSF Digital is a trusted Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2010, being awarded by Salesforce numerous times for advancing the commerce industry. As a global company with a local presence in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA, the company ensures efficient delivery in all time zones and markets. HSBC and BDC are OSF Digital's financial partners, and Delta-v Capital is an investor. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital

